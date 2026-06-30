Singpass to roll out passkey logins from Jul 1

SINGAPORE: Singpass users will be able to log in with passkeys from Wednesday (Jul 1), offering stronger protection against phishing and other cyberthreats.

The Government Technology Agency of Singapore (GovTech Singapore) announced the rollout on Tuesday (Jun 30), saying passkeys provide an additional security layer while maintaining a smooth login experience.

The move comes as phishing remained Singapore's second most common scam last year, with losses of almost S$40 million (US$30.8 million).

Unlike passwords, which can be stolen, or QR codes, which scammers can trick users into scanning, passkeys work by verifying a private key stored on the user's device against a public key registered in the Singpass system.

Because no passwords or one-time passwords are entered or transmitted during login, there is nothing for scammers to intercept – even if a user lands on a fraudulent website.

Passkeys will be added to existing authentication methods such as QR login, face verification and SMS one-time passwords.

If a device is lost or stolen, the Singpass app and passkey on it will be automatically deactivated when the user sets up Singpass on another device.

The initial beta phase is available to iPhone (iOS) users, and Android support will follow in subsequent phases. Users who have enabled notifications will receive a push notification in the Singpass app when the feature becomes available to them.