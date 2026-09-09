Singpass passkeys available to Android users from Sep 9
Support for desktop logins is planned by the end of 2026.
SINGAPORE: Android users can start using Singpass passkeys from Wednesday (Sep 9), as the more secure authentication method expands beyond iPhone users.
The Government Technology Agency of Singapore (GovTech) said Android users will receive notifications through the Singpass app in phases, prompting them to create a passkey. Users should ensure that their Singpass app is updated to the latest version.
Passkey logins were first introduced in a beta launch for iPhone (iOS) users on Jun 30. About 800,000 users had created a passkey in the Singpass app as of Sep 9, GovTech said.
Support for desktop logins is planned by the end of 2026.
Unlike passwords, which can be stolen, or QR codes, which scammers can trick users into scanning, passkeys verify a private key stored on the user's device against a public key registered in the Singpass system.
Because no passwords or one-time passwords are entered or transmitted during login, there is nothing for scammers to intercept – even if a user lands on a fraudulent website.
If a device is lost or stolen, the Singpass app and the passkey on it will be automatically deactivated when the user sets up Singpass on another device.
Passkeys are an additional login option and do not replace existing methods such as QR login, face verification and SMS OTPs.
The initiative comes as phishing remained Singapore's second most common type of scam in 2025, with victims losing S$39.9 million, according to figures from the Singapore Police Force.
GovTech said passkeys provide an additional layer of security against phishing and other cyber threats while maintaining a smooth login experience.
The agency added it will continue to work with agencies such as the Infocomm Media Development Authority and People’s Association to raise awareness of passkeys and support users who need help adopting them.