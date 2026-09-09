Singpass passkeys available to Android users from Sep 9

SINGAPORE: Android users can start using Singpass passkeys from Wednesday (Sep 9), as the more secure authentication method expands beyond iPhone users.

The Government Technology Agency of Singapore (GovTech) said Android users will receive notifications through the Singpass app in phases, prompting them to create a passkey. Users should ensure that their Singpass app is updated to the latest version.

Passkey logins were first introduced in a beta launch for iPhone (iOS) users on Jun 30. About 800,000 users had created a passkey in the Singpass app as of Sep 9, GovTech said.

Support for desktop logins is planned by the end of 2026.