SingPost launches new parcel service to US to comply with tariff changes for low-value packages

SINGAPORE: Retail customers sending packages to the United States from Monday (Sep 15) can use a new Singapore Post service that ensures compliance with new US rules that no longer allow tariff exemptions for low-value parcels.

The new service, called Speedpost Direct International (Retail), provides flat shipping rates for two standard packaging options, excluding taxes and duties.

Items up to 0.5kg that fit into the standard envelope size of 16.2 x 22.9cm will have a flat shipping rate of S$29 (US$23), while items up to 2kg that fit into the standard carton measuring 31 x 23 x 9cm will cost S$69. The value of each shipment must also not exceed US$100.

This comes after the US abolished a tax exemption on small packages valued at US$800 or below entering the country under new import regulations effective Aug 29. The Trump administration has said that it is permanent.

SingPost said that the two standard packaging options "covers over 80 per cent" of the typical size of its shipments to the US.

"Customers with existing packaging will still have their items repacked into the standard envelope or box to ensure compliance and facilitate efficient handling," the company added.