Singtel mobile services down for some users; rectification measures activated
Singtel's engineers have identified the issue.
SINGAPORE: Thousands of Singtel users reported issues with their mobile service on Monday (Mar 16) morning, with some unable to pay for items or work.
The Downdetector website, which tracks outages by collating status reports, showed over 5,300 reports related to Singtel as of 11.07am.
In a Facebook update, the telco said its engineers have identified the issue and rectification measures have been activated.
"Please bear with us as services stabilise. In the meantime, customers may power off and restart their devices to help restore mobile connectivity. We apologise for the inconvenience caused," it said at about 12pm.
The company’s initial Facebook post on the matter at about 11.15am garnered over 150 comments about 20 minutes after it was posted, with users reporting issues with their phone data, Wi-Fi and voice calls.
“My wife stuck in supermarket unable to make payment with Apple Pay,” read one comment.
Others also reported issues ordering or paying for food, accessing the internet for work purposes and utilising their roaming.
A Facebook user who identified himself as a private hire driver said he was affected.
"No network, we can't drive," wrote Mr Farees Izzat.
Several users said that they were still unable to use their mobile services after restarting their devices.
One GOMO user stated in Downdetector’s comment section that they had no network access as well.
A Reddit thread on the Singtel issue also had two commenters saying they had issues with GOMO’s mobile services. However, other comments said they had no problems using the Singtel-subsidiary’s network.