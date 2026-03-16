Singtel mobile services down for some users; rectification measures activated

SINGAPORE: Thousands of Singtel users reported issues with their mobile service on Monday (Mar 16) morning, with some unable to pay for items or work.

The Downdetector website, which tracks outages by collating status reports, showed over 5,300 reports related to Singtel as of 11.07am.

In a Facebook update, the telco said its engineers have identified the issue and rectification measures have been activated.

"Please bear with us as services stabilise. In the meantime, customers may power off and restart their devices to help restore mobile connectivity. We apologise for the inconvenience caused," it said at about 12pm.