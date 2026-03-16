Singtel activates rectification measures after users report mobile service disruption

SINGAPORE: Singtel on Monday (Mar 16) said it has identified the issue disrupting mobile services for some users and has deployed a fix.

The telco said in a Facebook post that "rectification measures" have been activated.

"Please bear with us as services stabilise. In the meantime, customers may power off and restart their devices to help restore mobile connectivity. We apologise for the inconvenience caused," it said at about 12pm.

Thousands of Singtel users earlier reported issues with their mobile service on Monday morning, with some unable to pay for items or use their mobile data for work.

The Downdetector website, which tracks outages by collating status reports, showed over 5,300 reports related to Singtel as of 11.07am.