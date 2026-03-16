Singtel activates rectification measures after users report mobile service disruption
Some Singtel customers reported issues ordering or paying for food, accessing the internet for work and utilising their roaming.
SINGAPORE: Singtel on Monday (Mar 16) said it has identified the issue disrupting mobile services for some users and has deployed a fix.
The telco said in a Facebook post that "rectification measures" have been activated.
"Please bear with us as services stabilise. In the meantime, customers may power off and restart their devices to help restore mobile connectivity. We apologise for the inconvenience caused," it said at about 12pm.
Thousands of Singtel users earlier reported issues with their mobile service on Monday morning, with some unable to pay for items or use their mobile data for work.
The Downdetector website, which tracks outages by collating status reports, showed over 5,300 reports related to Singtel as of 11.07am.
The company’s initial Facebook post on the matter at about 11.15am garnered over 150 comments about 20 minutes after it was posted, with users reporting issues with their phone data, Wi-Fi and voice calls.
By around 12.30pm, there were over 840 comments on the post.
“My wife stuck in supermarket unable to make payment with Apple Pay,” read one comment.
Others also reported issues ordering or paying for food, accessing the internet for work and utilising their roaming.
A Facebook user who identified himself as a private hire driver said he was affected.
"No network, we can't drive," wrote Mr Farees Izzat.
"I cannot order my Grab food now! Wonder what time will be up? This was down before 11am," wrote another user, Jewel Starry.
Several users said that they were still unable to use their mobile services after restarting their devices.
"I turned it off/on thrice and still no service," commented one user on Singtel's Facebook post. Another wrote they had been restarting their device for an hour.
A GOMO user shared in Downdetector’s comment section that they had no network access as well.
A Reddit thread on the Singtel issue also had two commenters saying they had issues with GOMO’s mobile services. However, other comments said they had no problems using the Singtel-subsidiary’s network.