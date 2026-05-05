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SMRT bus catches fire near Woodgrove Primary School in Woodlands; no injuries reported
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SMRT bus catches fire near Woodgrove Primary School in Woodlands; no injuries reported

SCDF was alerted to the vehicle fire along Woodlands Ave 1 at around 1.40pm and extinguished it using a water jet and a hosereel.

SMRT bus catches fire near Woodgrove Primary School in Woodlands; no injuries reported

An SMRT bus on fire near Woodgrove Primary School along Woodlands Avenue 1 on May 5, 2026. (Photo: Facebook/Hany Soh)

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Renee Kuek
Renee Kuek
05 May 2026 05:34PM (Updated: 05 May 2026 06:23PM)
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SINGAPORE: An SMRT bus caught fire near Woodgrove Primary School in Woodlands on Tuesday (May 5), with no injuries reported, authorities said.

The vehicle had stopped at a bus stop along Woodlands Ave 1 at around 1.30pm to allow passengers to alight, when the captain noticed smoke coming from the driver's compartment, said SMRT deputy managing director Vincent Gay.

“As a precaution, he immediately guided all passengers to alight and move to a safe distance,” Mr Gay added.

“Shortly after, a fire broke out at the front of the bus and he promptly alerted the Bus Operations Control Centre, which activated the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF).”

A scorched SMRT bus that caught fire along Woodlands Avenue 1 on May 5, 2026. (Photo: Facebook/Hany Soh)
Police vehicles in front of Woodgrove Primary School along Woodlands Avenue 1, after an SMRT bus caught fire on May 5, 2026. (Photo: Facebook/Hany Soh)

SCDF said it was alerted to the fire at around 1.40pm and extinguished it using a water jet and a hosereel. The bus captain had also attempted to put out the fire from a safe distance, SMRT said.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Member of Parliament for the Woodgrove division of Marsiling-Yew Tee GRC Hany Soh has said she is aware of the incident and is in contact with the relevant agencies. 

"My sincere thanks to the SCDF and SPF officers, staff from Woodgrove Primary School and helpful residents in the vicinity for their swift response", Ms Soh added.

"I am relieved that all passengers and the driver were able to evacuate safely."

She has urged residents to avoid the area and follow the instructions of officers on the ground as operations continue.

Source: CNA/rk(sz)

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