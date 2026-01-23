Singapore's social enterprise ecosystem builder aims to unlock S$10m more in funding in 5 years

SINGAPORE: The Singapore Centre for Social Enterprise (raiSE) is aiming to unlock S$10 million (US$7.8 million) in additional funding over the next five years to strengthen and grow a robust pipeline of high-impact social enterprises.

This comes as raiSE looks to tackle challenges such as unemployment, mental health needs and an ageing population.

Over the past decade, it has helped to shape Singapore’s social enterprise landscape, supporting organisations that combine commercial sustainability with social impact.

Looking ahead, its CEO Alfie Othman said it is hoping to drive change in corporations where traditional companies build social impact directly into their business models. This will benefit society as a whole, he added.

raiSE was set up in 2015 as a public-private joint initiative to raise awareness on social entrepreneurship and boost support for social enterprises in Singapore.

BETTER PUBLIC AWARENESS

Mr Alfie noted that raiSE’s early years were focused on educating the public on what social enterprises are – a strategy that has since borne fruit.

A public perception survey conducted before the establishment of raiSE found that about 16 per cent of respondents were aware of what a social enterprise was.

This shot up to 72 per cent in 2020, five years after raiSE was established, Mr Alfie said.

With awareness now at a higher point, raiSE is turning its attention to demonstrating tangible value and deepening collaboration across sectors.

“Now, it's about creating value, showing value, what social enterprises can bring to the ecosystem,” Mr Alfie said.