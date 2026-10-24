Majority of parents and youths prefer tiered access to social media over outright ban: MDDI

SINGAPORE: About 80 per cent of parents and nearly 70 per cent of youths support tiered access to social media over an outright ban, according to findings from the Ministry of Digital Development and Information’s (MDDI) engagement with over 2,000 parents and youths.

The ministry said the findings reinforce the government’s proposed approach of age-appropriate access, alongside platform adjustments to let young people benefit from technology with stronger protections.

It intends to introduce legislation next year focused on age assurance and safer design of social media for teenagers.

Under the approach, platforms would have to put in place effective age assurance measures for young users and make their services safer by design, the Infocomm Media Development Authority (IMDA) said.

This includes restrictions on inappropriate content, unwanted contact and features such as autoplay and daily time limits.

The findings come as more countries have enforced social media bans for children.

Indonesia was the first country in Southeast Asia to restrict children under 16 from using social media in March this year. Malaysia soon followed in June, enforcing rules barring children under 16 from having social media accounts.

"FORBIDDEN FRUIT" EFFECT

The findings come from MDDI's engagements with parents and youths between June and August 2026 on young people's social media use, online risks and a tiered approach to social media access.

The engagements comprised focus group discussions, school dialogues and a survey on CrowdTaskSG. Community partners including TOUCH Community Services, Fei Yue Community Services, YouthTechSG and Singapore Children’s Society also provided perspectives.

Neither parents nor youths favoured an outright ban on social media for children, the ministry said. Both groups felt education, digital literacy and graduated access would be “more sustainable” than blanket restrictions.

Parents felt children should be introduced to online platforms gradually so they learn to navigate social media in a safer environment. Some youths said overly restrictive measures risk a “forbidden fruit” effect, which makes social media more appealing.

Both groups felt children aged zero to six should have no access, while those aged seven to 15 should have age-appropriate access. Youths generally supported greater access to social media from age 16, seeing young people as more mature and better able to manage their use independently, while parents continued to support age-appropriate access.