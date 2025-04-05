Singapore, South Korea celebrate 50 years of friendship with plenty of activities lined up

From May 16 to 18, the Korea Tourism Organization will hold a travel fair at Plaza Singapura that will feature South Korean cuisine, beauty products and performances.

The Korean Language Week starting May 19 will include speech contests, quizzes and one-day classes.

The Changwon K-pop World Festival preliminaries will be held on Jul 19 at *SCAPE, where selected participants will get to compete in the finals in South Korea.

Visitors to the Korea Traditional Arts and Culture Week beginning Aug 18 can enjoy folk art, decorative knots, and traditional music.

At the end of September, young visual artists from South Korea will be showcased in a special exhibition.

During the Mid-Autumn Festival, Korean paper lanterns will be displayed at Gardens by the Bay.

On Oct 6, there will be a street food festival along Tanjong Pagar Road, which has the highest density of Korean restaurants in Singapore. A mural will also be unveiled.

This is followed by the Korea Cuisine Week where visitors can try their hand at making traditional Korean dishes.

The annual Korean Film Festival held at the end of October will showcase more diverse cinematic works than usual.

Classical music conductor and pianist Baek Gun-woo will perform a concert with the Singapore Symphony Orchestra on Oct 31.

In November, there will be a workshop with art therapy and networking activities for multicultural families.

DEEPEN TIES AND UNDERSTANDING

There will also be activities centering around children and students of both nations to “deepen the friendship between future generations through exchanges in culture, literature and academia”, said the embassy.

It added the calendar of events aimed to reflect on accomplishments achieved by Korea-Singapore relations, celebrate the progress in bilateral ties, and look towards future cooperation between the two sides.

“Going forward, our two countries will continue to nurture cultural exchanges through such events,” said Mr Yong Ho-Seong, South Korea’s First Vice Minister of Culture, Sports and Tourism.

In January, the two countries launched a logo in Seoul to mark the 50th anniversary. The logo includes symbolic elements and colours inspired by both sides’ national flags.