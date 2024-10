Special polling arrangements for nursing home voters discontinued after ELD pilot review

SINGAPORE: Special polling arrangements for voters in nursing homes will be discontinued following a review of the pilot program, the Elections Department (ELD) said on Tuesday (Oct 15).

The polling arrangements were piloted at 31 nursing homes during the 2023 Presidential Election, and were meant for ELD to assess the value of such special polling arrangements in future elections, it said in a media release.

The arrangements comprised two modes: A polling station set up within the nursing home premises for residents to cast their votes, and mobile polling, where election officials brought the ballot box and ballot papers directly to residents so they could vote from their beds.

ELD said it received feedback and made key observations from the pilot, including the "limited mental capacity of voters" and the risk of compromising voting secrecy.

The arrangements were also "operationally challenging and resource intensive", it added.

ELD told CNA that 3,157 nursing home residents voted in the 2023 Presidential Election.

“Nursing home residents can continue to vote at their allotted polling stations,” the department said.

“ELD would like to express our appreciation to the nursing home operators and staff who worked with us on the pilot.”