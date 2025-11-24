About 30% of lorries yet to comply with Jan 1 deadline to install speed limiters

SINGAPORE: About 30 per cent of lorries subject to a Jan 1, 2026 deadline do not have speed limiters installed yet, police said on Monday (Nov 24).

As of Nov 14, 765 out of 2,525 of these lorries have not been installed with speed limiters.

From Jan 1, 2026, these lorries that still have not installed speed limiters will be banned from roads and their owners may face prosecution, police said, adding that the lorries' road tax cannot be renewed.

The traffic police have taken "extensive measures" to engage and remind fleet owners of the requirement through direct communications such as SMSes, emails, and letters, read the news release.

The traffic police will "strictly enforce against lorry owners who fail to comply with the statutory deadlines to install speed limiters on their lorries".

Lorries with a maximum laden weight between 3,501kg and 12,000kg must install speed limiters.

For lorries that were registered before Jan 1, 2018, heavier lorries must comply by Jan 1, 2026, and lighter lorries by Jul 1, 2026.

Lorries registered on or after Jan 1, 2018, will be given till January or July 2027, depending on the maximum laden weight.

The traffic police strongly urged lorry owners who have lorries with a Jan 1, 2026, deadline to do so without delay.