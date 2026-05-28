Nearly 2,000 speeding violations detected at school zones in first 3 months of 2026 since new rules

SINGAPORE: A total of 1,918 speeding violations were detected in school zones in the first three months of 2026, following the implementation of a full-day speed limit at the start of the year.

The figures, covering the period from Jan 1 to Mar 31, come as authorities step up efforts to improve road safety in areas frequented by children.

The 40kmh speed limit at school zones near primary schools was previously in effect only during specific periods, such as during school arrival and dismissal times.

Since January, however, the speed limit has been extended to cover all hours of the day.

The Land Transport Authority (LTA) announced the enhanced rules in 2025, noting that with more varied school schedules, the measure would create a safer environment for students, regardless of the time of day.

The Singapore Police Force (SPF) said in response to CNA's queries that the enforcement beyond traditional school hours is part of broader efforts to shape motorists’ behaviour and reinforce compliance with enhanced safety measures.

"School zones are areas where vulnerable children frequent and it is important to positively shape motorists' behaviour and reinforce the Enhanced School Zones to reduce risk of accidents," the police said.

Under the stricter regime, enhanced penalties also apply to motorists caught speeding in silver zones, which are areas marked as senior-friendly roads.

Offenders face two additional demerit points on top of the enhanced speeding penalties, along with an extra S$100 (US$80) in fines.

"The police urge all motorists to comply with the road and vehicular speed limits to keep the roads safe for everyone," said SPF.