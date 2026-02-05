Over 1,500 speeding tickets erroneously issued, affected motorists to get refunds and demerit points voided

SINGAPORE: A total of 1,523 speeding tickets were erroneously issued between Oct 30 and Dec 8 last year, as the speed limit for three enforcement cameras along the Kallang–Paya Lebar Expressway (KPE) was incorrectly set at 70kmh instead of 80kmh.

Affected motorists will have their demerit points voided and receive refunds for any fines paid, the police and the Land Transport Authority (LTA) said in a media release on Thursday (Feb 5).

The traffic police discovered the error during a regular audit in mid-December.

“The three enforcement cameras along KPE are managed by LTA on behalf of TP, under a larger service contract for KPE’s traffic management system. The incorrect speed limit setting was made by LTA’s contractor during a hardware replacement on Oct 30,” said the police and LTA.

“The error was promptly rectified by the contractor when discovered by TP. All speed cameras along the KPE managed under this service contract have been checked to ensure that the speed limits are set correctly. As a precautionary measure, TP has also checked all other speed cameras islandwide.”