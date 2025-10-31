New traffic cameras catch over 6,000 offences in first month, from illegal U-turns to stopping in yellow boxes

SINGAPORE: The traffic police are testing new cameras that can detect offences such as illegal U-turns, crossing double white lines and stopping in yellow boxes.

In the first month of the trial, which began in September, the cameras detected more than 6,000 traffic violations across 11 locations, the Singapore Police Force (SPF) said in a media factsheet on Friday (Oct 31).

As the trial is ongoing, no action will be taken against the offenders during this period. Police said they will review the violations to assess the cameras' accuracy and effectiveness.

More of these traffic violation enforcement cameras will progressively be deployed at accident-prone areas and sites where offences are frequently reported.

The new devices are mobile and can be moved according to enforcement needs. The police aim to fully operationalise the system in the first quarter of 2026, and camera locations will be published on the SPF website.

Painted in bright orange and white stripes, the cameras are designed to be clearly visible to motorists – similar to existing enforcement cameras.

"Together with existing enforcement cameras, traffic violation enforcement cameras will strengthen the traffic police's enforcement capabilities and expand coverage across the island around the clock," said SPF.

Since the trial began, the cameras have picked up an average of 20 offences per day across all 11 sites. Among the most common violations were motorists crossing double white lines, especially in areas with heavy traffic.