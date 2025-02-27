Hacker responsible for international data breaches arrested in joint Singapore-Thailand operation

SINGAPORE: A hacker suspected of carrying out a string of international data breaches was arrested in Thailand on Wednesday (Feb 26).

The 39-year-old man was caught following a collaboration between the Singapore Police Force (SPF) and the Royal Thai Police (RTP).

Investigations into the hacker’s activities began in 2020, when 11 victims in Singapore reported receiving ransom demands from possible multiple threat actors operating under identities such as ALTDOS, DESORDEN, GHOSTR, and 0mid16B, SPF said in a news release on Thursday.

Investigations revealed that the multiple aliases were likely to be connected to the same threat actor responsible for at least 75 cases worldwide.

"The threat actor is suspected to have exploited vulnerabilities in the victims’ networks before stealing the victims’ data," said SPF.

"The threat actor is also suspected to have published the stolen data for sale online when victims failed to pay the ransom demanded."