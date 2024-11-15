Priest injured in St Joseph's Church stabbing discharged from hospital, expresses thanks

SINGAPORE: The Catholic priest who was injured in a stabbing at St Joseph's Church in Upper Bukit Timah has been discharged from hospital, the Archbishop's Communications Office said on Friday (Nov 15).

Father Christopher Lee, the parish priest of the church, will be on medical leave as he recuperates fully from the attack.

"I am deeply grateful for the overwhelming love and support from the Catholic community at St Joseph's Church and beyond. Your prayers and well-wishes have been a source of strength and comfort during my recovery," said Father Lee, according to the Archbishop's Communications Office.

The office added: "His family and the Church request continued prayers for his full recovery and kindly ask for privacy as he heals."

Father Lee was stabbed by a man wielding a foldable knife during mass on the evening of Nov 9.

The attack took place during communion at the parish's monthly children's mass, where children take on duties that adults usually undertake, such as singing in the choir.

A 37-year-old man, Basnayake Keith Spencer, was charged in court on Monday over the incident. The Singaporean was handed one count of voluntarily causing grievous hurt by dangerous weapon.

According to the charge sheet, the stabbing left an 8cm-long laceration on Father Lee's tongue, a 3cm cut on his upper lip and a 4cm cut on the corner of his mouth.