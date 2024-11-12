Commentary: How Singapore managed the fallout from St Joseph’s Church priest stabbing

SINGAPORE: The stabbing of a Catholic priest at St Joseph’s Church on Saturday (Nov 9) was a shocking attack that stunned many who are unused to such violent assaults in the usually staid and peaceful Singapore.

That parish priest Father Christopher Lee was attacked during the monthly children’s mass was all the more horrific.

Beyond the trauma to those in the church at the time of the attack, especially young churchgoers, the incident also poses a risk to broader peace and stability in the country.

As is typical in such attacks, speculation on the motives of the attacker often spreads as quickly as news of it happening, however sparse the facts. There is also the possibility of fear and panic spreading over the potential for more attacks taking place.

Attacks that involve religion are particularly fraught with risk of inflaming sentiments between racial and religious groups, regardless of whether religion played a part in the attack.

In today’s technology-driven environment, digital and social media platforms allow for fear, unhappiness and inaccurate information to spread much faster than in years gone by, sometimes in ridiculous fashion.

In the hours following the attack for example, speculation in Telegram groups favoured by anti-vaccination individuals centered on whether the attacker had been affected or influenced by the COVID-19 vaccination.