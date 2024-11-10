Attacker in St Joseph's Church priest stabbing identified

SINGAPORE: The 37-year-old assailant who stabbed a priest with a foldable knife at St Joseph’s Church in Upper Bukit Timah on Saturday (Nov 9) has been identified as Basnayake Keith Spencer.

The identity was reported by The Straits Times, who quoted parishioners saying that the man had been seen at the church previously but was not a regular.

CNA has independently verified the identity of the attacker.

The police said on Saturday evening that the attacker has past antecedents for serious hurt and misuse of drugs offences.

Basnayake was previously convicted of voluntarily causing hurt and given a year’s jail in September 2019.