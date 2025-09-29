Farewell to an 'iconic institution': Closure of St Wilfred Sport Centre hits hard for regulars
After serving residents and sports lovers since 1980, the facility will shutter on Oct 1 to make way for potential public housing.
SINGAPORE: When Mr Jonathan Xu first played at St Wilfred Sport Centre, he was an 18-year-old who simply loved football. Every weekend, he and his friends would take to the 11-a-side pitch, often squeezing in multiple matches a day.
For him, the facility in central Singapore was more than just a ground to play on. It was one of the first fields to be fitted with an artificial turf - a novelty that lured him and his friends away from their street soccer games in nearby Potong Pasir.
Over time, it became where he honed his skills through hours and hours of training and playing, before eventually turning professional with clubs in the S.League (now known as the Singapore Premier League, the country's highest tier of football) such as Geylang United and Balestier Khalsa.
“St Wilfred is an important place that (helped me) grow as a footballer,” said Mr Xu, who retired from professional competition in 2016.
Now 42, Mr Xu still visits the sports centre at least twice a week. But instead of chasing the ball, he moves around the field with attention fixed on the youths he coaches.
He was among a dozen regulars who told CNA they will miss the 45-year-old place - which also houses two futsal pitches, four tennis and two squash courts - when it ceases operations on Oct 1 upon its lease expiry.
Singapore's government agencies are studying plans for the site to be redeveloped for public housing.
In response to queries, the Urban Redevelopment Authority (URA) said that with the site's location as well as nearby transport nodes and amenities, it could provide “more housing options to support Singaporeans’ aspirations to live near the city centre”.
“For me, this place is iconic,” Mr Xu told CNA on a Tuesday afternoon, ahead of a coaching session at the St Wilfred Sport Centre. “It’s a shame.”
GOOD VIBES
The centre, located at 3 St Wilfred Road, first opened its doors in 1980.
Then, it had two football fields, four floodlit tennis courts and four squash courts with a viewing gallery, making it “one of the earliest community sports hubs in Singapore”, said national agency Sport Singapore (SportSG).
It was also the second major tennis facility built by the government.
Over the decades, the sports centre hosted countless grassroots leagues and community tournaments, and was also a popular venue for lessons and recreational play, SportSG said.
It attracted an average of about 124,000 non-unique visitors annually in the past five years.
One of them was 60-year-old Benny Ong, who pops by almost weekly for a football match with friends.
In his younger days, St Wilfred was where he took part in the preliminaries of the inter-constituency football tournament in the 1990s, and later the National Football League which is the next highest tier of competitive football in Singapore.
“From natural grass to artificial grass, from no floodlights to floodlights, from big field only to also (having) futsal pitches, this place changed a lot,” he said.
With the various competitions held routinely there, communications professional Terence Ong described the sports centre as “an institution” for sporting enthusiasts and social footballers.
The 39-year-old's own cherished memories include a post-graduation football match that cemented lifelong friendships, and a valiantly fought corporate tournament where he and colleagues played in a seven-a-side match on the large field meant for 11 players.
“I will miss St Wilfred," he said. "It is one of those things that you never thought it would go away until it finally does.”
For Mr Joe Goh, the sports centre was where he and friends from Victoria School had their weekly squash training in the 1980s. At the time, the all-boys school was located at nearby Geylang Bahru.
The 51-year-old Physical Education teacher still recalls the many afternoons spent at the squash courts, describing them as tiring but memorable times that shaped him as an athlete.
Apart from facilities, St Wilfred offered a unique, charming serenity in being tucked away in a corner of a residential estate and with large trees shielding from the hustle and bustle of the adjacent Central Expressway.
“Sometimes when I’m early, I will sit and watch the kids play on the field. It’s an open space in a quiet estate. It's got a good vibe,” said Mr Kevin Colaco.
The 40-year-old began playing tennis at the sports centre about a year ago, and was dismayed by the “sudden” closure announcement.
“It's only about 3 months' notice. It would have been great to know earlier or have something else nearby before closing this down.”
A DENT ON SPORTING CULTURE?
With St Wilfred Sport Centre gone, authorities have said users can consider nearby venues such as the dual-use scheme facilities in schools like Bendemeer Primary, as well as squash and tennis courts at Kallang and Serangoon Gardens.
But those interviewed by CNA said they were not confident of securing a field or court at these venues, especially under a new ballot system in place for peak-hour slots.
“Sometimes I go two weeks without getting anything. Sometimes I get twice a week,” said Mr Colaco.
St Wilfred's closure will only add to the difficulty of navigating high demand for playing space amid a shrinking supply of public sports facilities, users added.
“While there are options on paper, availability is an issue, especially on weekends which is when most people have the time,” said Mr Ong, the communications professional.
One way is to consider private options, but even these are highly sought-after, not to mention more expensive.
Mr Jason Lee, 63, said a futsal pitch reservation at St Wilfred Sport Centre cost S$23.50 per hour during non-peak periods. A similar booking at a privately operated futsal pitch would set him back by S$150 to S$200.
“The difference is too much. Not everyone will want to fork out that kind of money on a regular basis, especially for us seniors,” he said.
Those CNA spoke to also voiced concern over what they saw as a wider trend of disappearing public sports facilities, and how that could contribute to the slow death of some sporting scenes.
Retiree Mr Ong recalled his younger days of playing football at Housing Board void decks and on the spacious fields in Farrer Park. That allowed those with talent to flourish, he said, and he now worries that the declining number of pitches could further impede the development of Singapore football.
Tennis player Koh Jia Hui, 33, said the dwindling number of public fields and courts could come across as a lack of support for sports that are “non-mainstream” or “less likely to get a gold medal”.
“It's ironic that we can now easily book a class at all sorts of indoor gyms and yoga studios via (an app), but struggle to book a slot at a sports centre.”
Tennis and squash players noted that their disciplines require specialised courts, unlike say pickleball which has grown in popularity and can be played on shared, multi-purpose courts.
“I’m really very devastated because we have lost quite a number of squash courts at community centres and civil service clubs over the years," said squash player Thaddeus Tsang, 37.
“Public courts like St Wilfred, which are located in the heartlands, are precious. It’s a big blow.”
Fellow squash enthusiast Mr Goh said Singapore used to have top-ranking players back in the 1990s, who were his role models. But these days, fewer people are continuing or picking up the sport these days.
He traced a direct link from the shrinking number of courts to fewer people continuing or picking up the sport these days.
For him, the announcement of St Wilfred’s closure was a double blow, as it came paired with the shuttering of Kallang Basin Swimming Complex as well.
That was where Victoria School boys like him had swimming lessons, and where they practised 2.4km runs on the road outside.
“These two sports centres held special memories for me, and they are both gone now,” said Mr Goh.
ONE LAST GAME
Authorities meanwhile pointed to upcoming sports centres for residents in the area.
A new sport-in-precinct (SIP) facility with sheltered courts, fitness corners and free-to-play spaces will be up and running along Towner Road by the end of 2025.
Another is being planned alongside a new waterfront park next to the Moonstone Lane estate within Kolam Ayer, based on the URA’s latest draft master plan.
SIP facilities are typically built within HDB estates with the aim of making sports accessible for residents.
Following the announcement of St Wilfred's closure, a reader’s letter published in local broadsheet The Straits Times also asked if parts of the sports centre could be preserved, in view of its history in local sports and recreation activities.
Responding to CNA’s queries, a URA spokesperson said the sports centre “comprises simple, utilitarian buildings and does not have sufficient historical or architectural significance to warrant conservation”.
Plans to redevelop the site are part of efforts to address strong demand for housing, but the authorities also recognise the need to provide sporting and recreational spaces.
That is why “agencies will also study how the future housing development can incorporate new facilities to support an active and healthy community”, said the URA spokesperson.
As Oct 1 draws near, regulars are preparing their goodbyes and final visits to the St Wilfred Sport Centre.
For senior citizens Mr Lee, Mr Ong and friends, Sep 23 was the last time they laced up their boots and walked onto the futsal pitches there.
A larger-than-usual crowd of more than 20 also turned up that day.
“Everyone wanted to come and have one last game,” said Mr Lee.
What began years ago as weekly exercise has grown into something more, he noted.
For him, the two-hour sessions on the field and post-match dinners are cherished moments where old and new friendships are kept alive.
Asked where his gang would play football after the closure, Mr Lee just chuckled and said it was a secret.
“If you write about it, we will face more competition. We don’t have many options now.”