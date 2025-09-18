‘I censor myself’: What it takes for comedians to navigate Singapore’s licensing system

SINGAPORE: As Singapore’s live comedy scene continues to grow in popularity, the regulations that govern it have been in the spotlight in recent weeks.

Last month, American comedian Sammy Obeid claimed his Singapore shows had been cancelled due to factors like censorship.

But the authorities said his allegations were “inaccurate” and that his licence application was rejected because it was submitted 10 working days before the show – 30 days later than required. The cancellation had nothing to do with content, they added.

He was issued a correction order under the Protection from Online Falsehoods and Manipulation Act (POFMA).

The incident raised questions about how arts entertainment licensing works in Singapore, especially for unscripted formats like stand-up comedy, as well as the challenges performers face.

Some industry veterans said they tread carefully around sensitive issues pertaining to race and religion.

Popular veteran entertainer Kumar, known for his raunchy comedy acts, said decades of experience have taught him to “censor myself”.

“I know what can and what cannot be said. I know that if you cannot say, don't say – because I don't want to get in trouble after all these years, right? So I sort of walk on the safe ground or walk on a fence,” he told CNA’s Deep Dive podcast.

“So … I don't go too deep into it. Maybe touch and go.”