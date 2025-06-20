Singapore bans Wild Rice performance Homepar for undermining anti-drug policy and public confidence in CNB

SINGAPORE: The Infocomm Media Development Authority (IMDA) said on Friday (Jun 20) it had banned a performance by theatre company Wild Rice for undermining anti-drug policy and public confidence in the Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB).

A revised script for a dramatised reading, titled Homepar, was submitted on Jun 5, with IMDA assessing it to be in breach of the Arts Entertainment Classification Code (AECC). This was done in consultation with the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), it added.

IMDA noted that the revised script had "substantially changed" from the version that was submitted on Apr 21.

"The new material depicts and glamorises drug abuse and portrays an undercover CNB officer shielding abusers from detection," it said.

"It undermines Singapore’s anti-drug policy, our drug rehabilitation regime, and public confidence in the CNB. Performances that undermine Singapore’s national interest are not permitted under the AECC."

IMDA said it had previously informed Wild Rice that the earlier script submitted met classification requirements and could be staged under an R18 rating.

"However, Wild Rice has chosen not to revert to that version," the authority added. "Consequently, IMDA has disallowed the performance in its current form."

IMDA reiterated that Singapore’s firm stance against drugs remains unchanged, and it will continue to uphold the AECC to "protect national interest".



According to a synopsis on the Wild Rice website, Homepar - a reference to house parties in the gay party scene - is about a protagonist who hosts one such party to "power through a tough break-up and celebrate their evolving gender identity".

Actor and theatre director Ivan Heng is the founding artistic director of Wild Rice. It has a 20,000 sq ft performing arts facility across three floors of the Funan Mall.