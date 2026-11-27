SINGAPORE: StarHub was the “only realistic merger partner” for M1 after the termination of its proposed sale to Simba, said Keppel’s chief executive Loh Chin Hua.

In a bourse filing on Thursday (Nov 26), Keppel set out Mr Loh's responses to investors' queries about the proposed divestment of M1.

Mr Loh’s remarks come after StarHub and M1 parent Keppel announced on Tuesday that the two telcos plan to merge in an all-share transaction.

The proposed merger is subject to regulatory approval from Singapore’s Infocomm Media Development Authority and Ministry of Digital Development and Information, shareholder approval of StarHub and Keppel at separate extraordinary general meetings, as well as other applicable transaction conditions, read the media release.

Subject to these approvals and conditions, the proposed merger is expected to be completed by the first half of 2027.

The deal makes sense for both sides, he said, noting that it would allow the combined entity to conserve cash for integration and growth.

“For Keppel, it allows us to participate in the upside as the market consolidates, competitive conditions improve and the combined entity realises it synergies,” he added.

DIVESTMENT STRATEGY

Mr Loh described the proposed transaction as a "two-stage divestment" aligned with Keppel's strategy to become more asset-light and monetise its non-core assets by 2030.

Upon completion of the merger, Keppel would deconsolidate about S$324 million (US$251 million) of M1's net debt, he noted.

Keppel would also no longer need to fund M1's investments in technology infrastructure and cyber resilience, or its network and spectrum costs, Mr Loh said.

After the merger, Keppel would also stop consolidating M1’s results, including losses such as those recorded in the first half of 2026, he added.

Mr Loh noted that Keppel would receive a 23 per cent stake comprising 546.5 million shares in the enlarged StarHub after the merger.

The company can then monetise that listed stake over time, either through "dripping out the shares or selling to a strategic or fund investor", he said.

Mr Loh noted that a number of strategic investors had shown strong interest in the Singapore telco market if it was a three-telco market instead of a four-telco market.

He said the deconsolidated net debt and proceeds from any future sales of StarHub shares would be taken into account when calculating special dividends for Keppel shareholders.

Keppel could also distribute the shares directly to its shareholders or use a combination of the approaches, Mr Loh added.