SINGAPORE: A proposed StarHub-M1 merger would not affect mobile plan prices by the two telcos and their sub-brands before the transaction is expected to close in the first half of 2027, StarHub executives said on Tuesday (Nov 24).

StarHub on Tuesday announced its proposed consolidation with M1, as well as the acquisition of Circles.Life Singapore.

The StarHub-M1 merger, which is subject to regulatory and shareholder approval, is expected to close by mid-2027 alongside the Circles.Life acquisition.

It would bring mobile virtual network operators (MVNOs) Giga, Eight and MyRepublic and M1's Maxx under the same umbrella as Circles.Life.

This would be a "powerful brand portfolio" that ranges across offerings, StarHub CEO Nikhil Eapen told reporters.

StarHub CEO-designate Matt Williams said the intention is not to make changes to pricing in 2027 as the company is focused on ensuring that customers stay with these brands, and that the businesses grow together.

"At the moment, each of those brands is successfully addressing different groups of customers. And in each of those customer groups … we're also seeing increasingly strong performance," he said.

He added: "Our intention is not to make changes during 2027 because our focus during that year is really on making sure that we bring the businesses together, we keep all the customers happy."

Asked if the MVNOs will remain as such or be consolidated, Mr Williams said each of the sub-brands resonates strongly with their respective target customer segment.

"We have separate teams looking after our MyRepublic business, looking after our Eight business, looking after our Giga business, so we see that continuing.

"These teams who are really focused on those customers know the propositions that we have in each of those segments really well, and so they will continue to operate in that way," he added.

There are currently no plans for headcount changes, although this is something that the company will look at "further out" given that a merger is involved, said Mr Williams.

Any changes would be carefully made and in accordance with the relevant tripartite guidelines, he added.

The combined headcount of StarHub, M1 and Circles.Life is about 2,700 employees.

IMPACT ON PRICES AND MARKET

The merger would turn Singapore's telco market into a race between three major operators – the proposed StarHub-M1 entity, Singtel and Simba.

Analysts previously said that less competition could ease pricing pressures on telcos and reduce customer perks.

Tech industry observer Oo Gin Lee expected significant changes for mobile customers as the combination of StarHub, M1 and Circles.Life would put it close to market leader Singtel in subscriber numbers.

StarHub and M1 have a combined customer base of 4.1 million, according to their statement on the proposed merger. StarHub estimated Circles.Life's subscriber base at 290,000.

The proposed StarHub-M1 merger involves two mobile network operators "struggling with thin profit margins" that have to find a way to increase earnings, he said.

Mr Eapen told reporters StarHub and M1 would achieve a scale "that we have never had before" across financial, business, valuation and network infrastructure domains through the merger.

"Each of us has a significant cost base that is frankly disproportionate to our profitability and value, given the market erosion over the past few years," he said.

Mr Oo said that even if the merged M1-StarHub entity does not increase prices in 2027, it will look for ways to increase its profits per user by cutting costs or locking users into longer contracts.

But much depends on what Simba does, he added.

Simba has remained profitable at under S$10 average revenue per user (ARPU), while the other telcos reach about S$20 ARPU, he said.

"That means Simba can still compete at the S$10 price point, and any attempt by Singtel and StarHub to increase prices will have to be balanced against Simba's offering."

If not for Simba, it is also likely that StarHub and M1 would combine their sub-brands, as that would lead to cost savings and improve earnings, he added.

"As long as there are S$10 plans, the telcos cannot ignore this and need to have at least two different brands to compete versus Simba while trying to focus on (their) higher value customers."

They may also have chosen to retain multiple sub-brands because combining them could lead to regulatory issues, since the Infocomm Media Development Authority (IMDA) must be satisfied that the merger will not lead to anti-competitive behaviour, he said.

Dr Xu Le, lecturer at the National University of Singapore Business School, said the merged entity would be in a stronger position to compete with Singtel and Simba.

"On the one hand, the merger between StarHub and M1 expands the scale and scope of its business, allowing it to serve a wider range of customer segments.

"On the other hand, the acquisition of Circles.Life, with its asset-light and digital-first business model, could help the combined entity achieve greater operating efficiency and compete more effectively in the price-sensitive market segment," she said.

She added that whether pricing plans change after 2027 depends on the merged entity's operational efficiency and how intense market competition is.

"Competitors such as Simba and Singtel are unlikely to remain passive. They will adjust their own strategies to protect their market share and profitability," she said, pointing to their response as crucial in shaping the telco pricing landscape going forward.

On retaining the sub-brands, Dr Xu said this gives StarHub greater flexibility to charge different prices and cater to the preferences and willingness to pay of different customer segments.

"However, this strategy may also lead to cannibalisation, where an increase in sales of one brand comes at the expense of another brand within the same company," she said.

"In addition, if the brands are not sufficiently differentiated, it may create confusion among customers and lead to brand dilution."

Dr Xu said that looking ahead, further consolidation was more likely to occur among smaller market players, particularly MVNOs.

While the liberalisation of Singapore's telco market, which began in 2000, has increased competition and made services more affordable, the industry is still characterised by high upfront investment and substantial fixed costs, she added.

"Given Singapore’s relatively small market, having more competitors means that each operator may have a smaller customer base over which to spread its fixed costs, resulting in higher average costs and lower profitability," she said.

"This creates an incentive for operators to pursue consolidation to achieve greater economies of scale, improve profitability and reduce the pressure of cut-throat price competition."

REGULATORY HURDLES?

Mr Eapen said on Tuesday that it would put in its regulatory submissions “as soon as tomorrow” and it is expecting the launch of the public consultation “quite soon”.

IMDA said in response to CNA’s queries that it would assess the StarHub-M1 application in accordance with the Telecom and Media Competition Code, but consolidations involving MVNOs do not require its approval.

Mr Eapen said the company has had "good engagement" with regulators on the proposed transaction, but stopped short of commenting on expected hurdles when asked.

"We are receptive to the focus and the objectives of all stakeholders, and we anticipate and hope for an efficient and productive regulatory process," he added.

He also said some lessons were learnt from a previous attempted acquisition of M1 – a reference to an earlier unsuccessful deal by rival Simba, owned by Australia's Tuas.

Simba’s parent company Tuas said on Nov 17 that it does not contest several regulatory breaches, including the unauthorised use of spectrum bands and 5G equipment. It faces possible action from IMDA.