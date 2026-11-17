SINGAPORE: Teleco Simba "does not contest" several regulatory breaches, including the unauthorised use of spectrum bands and 5G equipment, its parent company Tuas Limited said on Tuesday (Nov 17).



In an announcement to the Australian Securities Exchange, Tuas said Simba had responded on Monday to a show cause notice issued by Singapore's Infocomm Media Development Authority (IMDA) on Oct 23.



Tuas added that, subject to regulatory approval, Mr Richard Tan will resign as a director of Simba, with new directors to be appointed.



Tuas had disclosed last month that IMDA issued Simba a notice to show cause, setting out six allegations involving unauthorised spectrum use, breaches of telecommunications regulations and concerns about the company's governance and compliance practices.

In the notice posted on Tuesday, Tuas said that Simba did not contest several allegations related to unauthorised spectrum use and radio access network equipment.

The uncontested allegations were:

the unauthorised use of 2100 MHz band spectrum for 4G

the unauthorised use of 2340-2360 MHz band spectrum

the unauthorised use of 5G Indoor radio access network equipment

These were in breach of various licences held by Simba and the breach of the document production order, said Tuas.

It added that Simba had informed the IMDA of the circumstances surrounding the unauthorised use of the Bands and the remediation steps put in place by Simba to seek to prevent recurrence.

"As the matter remains under consideration by the IMDA and no findings have been made or confirmed, Tuas does not intend to provide further comment on the matters raised in this announcement," said the company.