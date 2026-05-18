CNA Explains: How radio frequency bands are regulated - and why it matters for telcos

SINGAPORE: Singapore is investigating whether telecommunications company Simba complied with regulations governing the use of radio frequency bands.

The Infocomm Media Development Authority (IMDA) said on Monday (May 18) that while reviewing the telco's proposed acquisition of M1, it found that Simba could have been using radio frequency bands that it had not been assigned to provide mobile services.

Radio frequencies, though invisible, are essential for wireless communication. Their use is tightly managed in Singapore and around the world, requiring coordination across national, regional and international levels.

CNA looks at what radio frequency bands are, how they are allocated and why their use is closely regulated.

What are radio frequency bands?

Radio frequencies are part of the electromagnetic spectrum that allow devices to communicate wirelessly.

They underpin modern life, enabling everything from mobile phone calls and internet access to satellite communications and defence systems.

Different bands are suited for different users. Lower-frequency bands, for instance, operate at a slower speed. They cover larger distances and can travel through barriers more easily. Higher-frequency bands can carry more data but over shorter ranges.

Because of their wide-ranging applications, from telecommunications and broadcasting to aviation and scientific research, radio frequencies are often described as a public resource.

However, they are also finite, with many services competing for a share to support their applications.

“It is limited in supply - a scarce resource,” said Ms Asha Hemrajani, a senior fellow at the S Rajaratnam School of International Studies. “Hence, they (radio frequency bands) are not usually given away just like that.”

Why are radio frequencies regulated?

Without coordination, signals operating on the same frequency in the same area can interfere with each other.

Such interference can cause a whole host of problems, including signal loss, slower data speeds and even complete network failure.

To prevent this, governments and regulators allocate specific frequency bands for different uses and users. This helps ensure that systems - from mobile networks to radar and satellite communications - can function reliably.

Spectrum management also supports broader policy goals, such as expanding connectivity and encouraging competition.