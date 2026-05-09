Telco sector ‘high-value target' for cyber attackers, firms advised on urgency of frontier AI risks: Shanmugam
The Infocomm Media Development Authority has issued an advisory to telcos on measures to protect themselves against cybersecurity threats.
SINGAPORE: Advanced persistent threat (APT) actors are increasingly harnessing artificial intelligence (AI) to sharpen their attacks, with Singapore’s telecommunications sector a “high-value target”, Coordinating Minister for National Security K Shanmugam said on Saturday (May 9).
Speaking to reporters, the Home Affairs Minister said the telco sector is “especially critical” and brought up the threat posed by APT group UNC3886, which had launched attacks on Singapore telcos last year.
Urging firms to raise their cyber posture, Mr Shanmugam said that frontier AI - referring to the most capable and cutting-edge AI systems available - is now helping these attackers wreak havoc on victims.
He added: “This has to be the responsibility at the board level, it cannot be delegated to the IT departments alone. The board of directors will have to say we are responsible for it.”
On how cyber attackers are adopting AI, the minister said they can attack faster, cheaper, at scale, and the attacks can be conducted by persons who are “not so skilled”.
“Some attackers are integrating AI into their cyber operations. The attackers who are the most capable, most well-resourced, will be the ones who are adapting to advanced AI, quickly integrating into their capabilities,” he said.
“It's a serious issue for Singapore. It's a serious issue for other countries," said Mr Shanmugam, who was addressing the media at Yishun Ring Road.
IMDA ISSUED ADVISORY TO TELCOS
He added that the Infocomm Media Development Authority (IMDA) has issued an advisory, including guidance on measures to telecommunication firms to “reinforce the urgency of the matter”.
Measures they can take include adopting AI themselves to improve their cybersecurity, as well as updating their risk management plans to account for AI-enabled threats.
In response to CNA's queries, IMDA said that the advisory was issued to telecom firms, including their boards.
It provided "additional guidance" on measures they can take to strengthen their cybersecurity defences against the potential threats posed by frontier AI models, including updating internal risk models and business continuity plans to address the faster timelines and increased complexity of Al-enabled attacks.
"This is a continuing effort, given the dynamic tech and cyber landscape, where risks can emerge and evolve. Thus, IMDA constantly keeps telcos updated of the latest threats and risks to their networks, and tangible steps they can take to address them," said the IMDA.
On Saturday, Mr Shanmugam said Singapore is also working with partners who have direct access to methods to understand the implications of frontier AI, echoing what the government had said in parliament earlier this week in a response to Members of Parliament who filed questions on the technology.
On Tuesday, Senior Minister of State for Digital Development and Information Tan Kiat How said that the government views AI-enabled cyber risk as an amplification of an existing systemic risk, rather than a new category, and that agencies are on the alert for cybersecurity risks due to AI.
Anthropic’s Mythos is one example of frontier AI. Debuted early last month, its preview model is its most advanced to date and is able to identify weaknesses in computer systems and fix or exploit them in hours rather than months.
WHOLE-OF-NATION EFFORT
Apart from IMDA’s advisory, Mr Shanmugam reiterated that the Monetary Authority of Singapore has also met with the chief executives of some financial institutions to underscore the importance of cyber risks.
The Cyber Security Agency (CSA) has also issued an alert to sector leads and critical information infrastructure (CII) operators to tighten cyber hygiene measures and put in place longer-term mitigation measures.
“The government has sensitised the various stakeholders. And of course, the government itself is also taking steps,” he said.
Mr Shanmugam said that this is a "whole-of-country" effort.
"They are building and experimenting with our own AI tools for cyber defence. We are also using tools that are already openly available, and we are working closely with industry partners to keep pace," he added.
The government will have to monitor all CII sectors, and those with internet-facing systems are the most exposed, Mr Shanmugam said.
Asked if the government will convene a taskforce to address AI cybersecurity threats, Mr Shanmugam said there has been focus on the issue for some time already.
He said cybersecurity efforts are overseen at multiple levels, with Minister for Digital Development and Information Josephine Teo as overall-in-charge.
Mr Shanmugam said that a permanent secretary is also coordinating the work across agencies, which CNA understands to be Permanent Secretary of Digital Development and Information Chng Kai Fong.
Asked how the technology should be regarded by the public, given that the government is encouraging its use while also stating that it is a security threat, Mr Shanmugam replied: "Would you say we can slow down on the adoption of AI? That makes no sense, right? That will make us less competitive and even more vulnerable."
"We have to do two things in parallel," he said. "First, we have to become better in defending ourselves against AI threats. Second, we must ourselves become experts at using AI for our own purposes.”