CSA tasks critical information infrastructure leaders to review cyber risks due to AI-enabled threats

SINGAPORE: The Cyber Security Agency of Singapore (CSA) has written to boards and senior leadership of all Critical Information Infrastructure (CII) owners to review their cybersecurity in light of AI-enabled threats.

Senior Minister of State for Digital Development and Information Tan Kiat How said in parliament on Tuesday (May 5) that the letter from CSA sets out clear expectations on what the review should include.

He was responding to questions from MPs on AI cyberattacks and how organisations are being fortified against such attacks.

"This is not an issue that should be delegated to IT teams alone," said Mr Tan.

"It demands leadership attention at the highest levels, including board members and chief executives. This applies whether an organisation runs information technology, operational technology, or both types of systems.

"The priority is to get the fundamentals right, and do so quickly."

CII are computer systems directly involved in the provision of essential services. The CII sectors are: energy, water, banking and finance, healthcare, transport, infocomm, media, security and emergency services, and government.

In his letter, CSA chief executive David Koh said new developments in frontier AI "demand board-level and CEO attention".

"Frontier AI is accelerating at a rate where current assumptions in cyber risk management, on which your controls, measures and incident response plans were designed, may no longer be valid," he wrote.

"Vulnerability discovery is becoming faster and cheaper."

The organisation's review should look at whether its current cyber risk assessment takes relevant account of AI-enabled threats, as well as whether visibility over critical systems, internet-facing assets, privileged access, cloud services and third-party dependencies remains sufficient.

It should also consider whether vulnerability management, patching, monitoring and incident response arrangements are fast enough, and if its use of AI is appropriately governed.

Organisations should also look at where AI can be used to augment current cybersecurity operations.

The review should be tabled at the appropriate board or executive governance risk committee, said Mr Koh.

“Where material gaps are identified, management should ensure that these are addressed through clear remediation plans and explicit risk acceptance decisions and where necessary, adjustments to cybersecurity investment priorities.”

He added that CSA will continue to monitor developments, publish further technical guidance and work with partners to strengthen Singapore’s collective cyber resilience.

Mr Tan said that the Monetary Authority of Singapore has convened the CEOs of major financial institutions to discuss the threat landscape and "drive collective action on technology and cyber resilience".

"Financial institutions are treating this with the seriousness it deserves and have been strengthening their posture," he added.

The government views AI-enabled cyber risk as an amplification of an existing systemic risk, rather than a new category, he said. Government agencies are also on the alert for cybersecurity risks due to AI.