CNA Explains: What could happen to Simba customers if IMDA takes action against alleged unauthorised spectrum use?

SINGAPORE: Although Simba customers have been told their services, plans and wallet balances would remain unaffected while authorities investigate the telco, things could change if allegations of unauthorised spectrum use are found to be true.

The telco could face financial penalties, or the suspension or cancellation of relevant licences, if the regulator determines that it breached regulatory requirements.

Experts said cancelling Simba’s licence would be unlikely, with one suggesting that a financial penalty or changes to its licence conditions were more probable.

While a fine would have no immediate impact on services, restrictions on spectrum use could affect network capacity and service quality.

The Infocomm Media Development Authority (IMDA) has issued Simba – one of the four major telcos in Singapore – a notice setting out six allegations.

Besides alleged unauthorised spectrum use, other points mentioned include breaches of telecommunication regulations and concerns about the company’s governance and compliance practices.

Simba said customers’ services, plans and wallet balances are “100 per cent unaffected” while the investigations are ongoing.

Parent company Tuas said on Oct 26 that IMDA has not reached any conclusions on whether regulatory action should be taken against Simba or what form such action might take.