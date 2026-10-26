Simba faces possible fines, licence cancellation over allegations of intentional spectrum misuse

SINGAPORE: Telecommunications operator Simba could face fines, suspension or cancellation of its licence over alleged unauthorised spectrum use and other regulatory breaches, according to new details of an ongoing investigation disclosed by its Australian parent company Tuas on Monday (Oct 26).

In a filing to the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX), Tuas said the Infocomm Media Development Authority (IMDA) had issued Simba a notice to show cause, setting out six allegations involving unauthorised spectrum use, breaches of telecommunications regulations and concerns about the company's governance and compliance practices.

These include allegations that Simba's unauthorised use of radio frequency bands was intentional and approved by its senior management, and that the telco deliberately failed to fully comply with an order to produce documents.

The filing also outlined potential regulatory actions being considered by IMDA, including financial penalties and the suspension or cancellation of Simba's spectrum rights or telecommunications licence.

IMDA previously disclosed in May that it was investigating Simba over possible unauthorised spectrum use, prompting it to suspend its review of the telco's proposed S$1.43 billion (US$1.11 billion) acquisition of rival operator M1.

The deal was subsequently terminated.