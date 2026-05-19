Premier League announces subscription prices for new streaming service in Singapore

SINGAPORE: The Premier League on Tuesday (May 19) announced the subscription options and prices for its new streaming service in Singapore, Premier League +.

The service will offer three subscription options: a 24-hour pass priced at S$16 (US$12.50), a monthly pass priced at S$44 and an annual pass priced at S$399.

Subscribers will be able to watch all 380 Premier League matches, along with FA Cup games and the Community Shield next season via the Premier League + app across mobile devices, laptops and TVs, the Premier League said in a media release.

Match coverage will include multi-camera viewing options, real-time data overlays and personalised team hubs. There will also be a 24/7 channel produced by Premier League Studios, bespoke highlights and full replays, with streaming available in up to 4K where supported.

The 24-hour pass, which will only be available on mobile and laptop devices, will provide full access to all live and on-demand content for 24 hours from the time of purchase.

The monthly pass offers rolling access with the flexibility for users to cancel at any time.

The annual pass will provide subscribers with 12 months of access at a discounted rate.