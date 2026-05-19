Premier League announces subscription prices for new streaming service in Singapore
Subscribers to the new service will be able to watch all Premier League matches, along with FA Cup games and the Community Shield next season.
SINGAPORE: The Premier League on Tuesday (May 19) announced the subscription options and prices for its new streaming service in Singapore, Premier League +.
The service will offer three subscription options: a 24-hour pass priced at S$16 (US$12.50), a monthly pass priced at S$44 and an annual pass priced at S$399.
Subscribers will be able to watch all 380 Premier League matches, along with FA Cup games and the Community Shield next season via the Premier League + app across mobile devices, laptops and TVs, the Premier League said in a media release.
Match coverage will include multi-camera viewing options, real-time data overlays and personalised team hubs. There will also be a 24/7 channel produced by Premier League Studios, bespoke highlights and full replays, with streaming available in up to 4K where supported.
The 24-hour pass, which will only be available on mobile and laptop devices, will provide full access to all live and on-demand content for 24 hours from the time of purchase.
The monthly pass offers rolling access with the flexibility for users to cancel at any time.
The annual pass will provide subscribers with 12 months of access at a discounted rate.
The Premier League said the service will be launched in partnership with StarHub, its long-term broadcast partner in Singapore.
StarHub customers will continue to receive live Premier League and FA Cup coverage through their current subscriptions, and will have access to Premier League +, which will be integrated within the StarHub platform.
Premier League chief media officer Paul Molnar said: "This is the first time the Premier League has launched a direct-to-fans streaming service anywhere in the world, and we are excited to provide supporters in Singapore with additional choice and new ways to experience the best league in the world.
"Premier League + will give fans more flexibility in how they watch, with enhanced features that bring them closer to the action, while complementing the outstanding service already provided by our valued long-term partner StarHub."
The streaming service was first announced by Premier League CEO Richard Masters at the FT Business of Football Summit in February.
StarHub currently provides access to Premier League content through its Premier+ pack, which costs S$40.74 a month. Existing StarHub customers currently pay S$25.46 a month for the pack.
Football fans can subscribe to Premier League + from Aug 5 via the Premier League website.