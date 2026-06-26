Singapore-registered ship hit by projectile in Strait of Hormuz, crew members safe

SINGAPORE: A Singapore-registered container ship suffered minor damage from an unknown projectile while transiting the Strait of Hormuz, the Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA) said on Friday (Jun 26).

The vessel, Ever Lovely, was hit at about 10pm Singapore time on Jun 25 as it was leaving the strategic waterway, one of the world’s busiest shipping lanes.

The ship's bridge area was damaged.

MPA said the container ship has since completed its transit through the Strait of Hormuz and is continuing on its voyage.

All 21 crew members on board are safe, and there are no Singaporeans among them.

Ever Lovely is owned by Taiwan shipping operator Evergreen Marine Corp.

Evergreen Marine said the ship was off Oman when it was struck by "an unidentified object" while following the UK Maritime Trade Operation's recommended route.

"The crew's preliminary inspection revealed damage to the eaves of the bridge superstructure and to the bridge windows," the company said in a statement to Taiwan's stock exchange.

"No injuries were sustained by personnel, and the vessel and cargo remained unharmed.

"The main engine and all navigation equipment continued to operate normally, and there were no issues affecting the vessel's seaworthiness."

MPA said it will continue to remain in close contact with the vessel's management company and provide the necessary assistance.

“MPA is deeply concerned about the incident, which was unprovoked, unjustifiable, and a breach of international law,” the authority said.

“All actions affecting international shipping must fully comply with international law, in particular the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea, and not endanger the safety of seafarers and ships at sea.”