Union flags 'deeper structural issues' after student care centre closures

SINGAPORE: The recent closures of two student care centres - Little Professors Learning Centre (LPLC) and Out of Box Academy (OBA) - point to "deeper structural issues" in Singapore's student care sector that require "urgent and sustained attention", the Education Services Union said on Monday (Feb 23).

The union said student care centres are more than after-school facilities, describing them as "safe spaces where children grow, parents gain peace of mind, and working families are supported".

"In a society built on a strong dual-income model, disruptions to this ecosystem carry significant social costs.

"When a centre shuts down abruptly, the ripple effects are far-reaching - impacting children, parents, staff, extended families, and even workplaces," the union said, adding that the consequences are "not isolated; they are systemic".



According to its website, the union represents about 33,000 workers in the education sector, including those in early childhood and student care, but excludes public sector employees.