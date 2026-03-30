Four operators appointed to replace Little Professors Learning Centre at eight primary schools

SINGAPORE: The Ministry of Education (MOE) has appointed four student care centre (SCC) operators to provide after-school care services for students in eight primary schools affected by Little Professors Learning Centre's (LPLC) breach of contract.

The four new operators are: Learning Studio Educare, Principals Academy Inc, Young Men's Christian Association of Singapore and Nascans, said MOE in a press release on Monday (Mar 30).

The centres will start operations from Apr 6, and the appointment will include Kindergarten Care services for the primary schools with MOE Kindergartens.

The move comes about six weeks after LPLC’s contracts were terminated over issues including unpaid staff salaries and double fee deductions.

MOE in February said it was reviewing how student care operators are appointed after this incident, which affected about 1,800 students.

The ministry said on Monday it had expedited the sourcing for replacement operators so that regular after-school care services can resume.

"The choice of the replacement operators was made after assessing a total of 11 bidding companies, consisting of existing operators with experience and a good track record in delivering after-school care services," it said.

The replacement operators will serve these schools and provide these services:

Learning Studio Educare

Serving: Anchor Green Primary School

Type of contract: Student Care Centre and Kindergarten Care

Principals Academy Inc

Serving: Hong Wen School

Type of contract: Student Care Centre

Young Men's Christian Association of Singapore

Serving: Jing Shan Primary School, White Sands Primary School

Type of contract: Student Care Centre (for both schools) and Kindergarten Care (for Jing Shan Primary School)

Nascans