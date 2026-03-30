Four operators appointed to replace Little Professors Learning Centre at eight primary schools
The four operators will begin services from Apr 6, after Little Professors Learning Centre’s termination affected about 1,800 students across eight schools.
SINGAPORE: The Ministry of Education (MOE) has appointed four student care centre (SCC) operators to provide after-school care services for students in eight primary schools affected by Little Professors Learning Centre's (LPLC) breach of contract.
The four new operators are: Learning Studio Educare, Principals Academy Inc, Young Men's Christian Association of Singapore and Nascans, said MOE in a press release on Monday (Mar 30).
The centres will start operations from Apr 6, and the appointment will include Kindergarten Care services for the primary schools with MOE Kindergartens.
The move comes about six weeks after LPLC’s contracts were terminated over issues including unpaid staff salaries and double fee deductions.
MOE in February said it was reviewing how student care operators are appointed after this incident, which affected about 1,800 students.
The ministry said on Monday it had expedited the sourcing for replacement operators so that regular after-school care services can resume.
"The choice of the replacement operators was made after assessing a total of 11 bidding companies, consisting of existing operators with experience and a good track record in delivering after-school care services," it said.
The replacement operators will serve these schools and provide these services:
Learning Studio Educare
- Serving: Anchor Green Primary School
- Type of contract: Student Care Centre and Kindergarten Care
Principals Academy Inc
- Serving: Hong Wen School
- Type of contract: Student Care Centre
Young Men's Christian Association of Singapore
- Serving: Jing Shan Primary School, White Sands Primary School
- Type of contract: Student Care Centre (for both schools) and Kindergarten Care (for Jing Shan Primary School)
Nascans
- Serving: Kranji Primary School, Punggol Cove Primary School, Waterway Primary School and Westwood Primary School
- Type of contract: Student Care Centre (for all schools) and Kindergarten Care (for Punggol Cove Primary School, Waterway Primary School and Westwood Primary School)
MOE on Monday said that staff at the affected schools had stepped up to ensure the continuity of after-school care.
It added that affected parents were not required to pay for the after-school care services for February and March.
Further support will also be provided to affected families to help them transition to the new centres, MOE said.
This includes covering the cost of the centre fees for affected students for April and May.
For the month of June, if the new fees charged are higher, parents will pay only what they were previously charged by LPLC. MOE will bear the difference in fees between the replacement operator and LPLC for that month.
For students from lower-income families, student care fee assistance and KCare subsidies are available to cover most of the fee increase, if any, beyond June 2026, MOE said.
MOE said that based on tender results, the new fees charged by the replacement operators are "generally higher than LPLC’s".
They range from S$250 (US$194) to S$320 (S$400 to S$425 for KCare), compared with S$234.60 to S$295 (S$346.80 to S$360 for KCare) previously. Kranji Primary School’s new fee is S$5 lower than before, at S$290.
"We thank our teachers, parents and the community for working with us through the disruptions.
"Our schools will continue to work with the replacement operators to provide good quality and reliable SCC and KCare services for our students."