Career fairs, upskilling workshops: Government considers more support to boost fresh grads' employability

SINGAPORE: Ms Nur Farisya Fahrurazi has been on the hunt for a marketing job since graduating from Ngee Ann Polytechnic two months ago.

The business studies diploma holder said she applied for 20 positions but only received two job offers.

“A lot of them required me to have a degree or at least three years of experience, which I currently do not have. (I don't even have) a portfolio,” said the 20-year-old, who has since settled for an administrative job.

Another fresh graduate Shaun Tan said he is most concerned about whether wage growth could keep up with inflation.

"I worry whether salaries will kind of rise in the same proportions (as inflation), or whether they would be lagging behind. Then I would have to rethink about what I want to do,” said Mr Tan, who studied social work at Nanyang Polytechnic (NYP).

They are among recent graduates in Singapore who are increasingly anxious about employment prospects amid a competitive job landscape.

The latest annual graduate employment survey conducted by universities and polytechnics in February showed that more remained jobless six months after leaving school last year, compared with 2023.

EMPLOYMENT CHALLENGES

To help those fresh to the job market, the government is studying ways to boost their employability.