Career fairs, upskilling workshops: Government considers more support to boost fresh grads' employability
The latest annual graduate employment survey showed that more graduates remained jobless six months after leaving school.
SINGAPORE: Ms Nur Farisya Fahrurazi has been on the hunt for a marketing job since graduating from Ngee Ann Polytechnic two months ago.
The business studies diploma holder said she applied for 20 positions but only received two job offers.
“A lot of them required me to have a degree or at least three years of experience, which I currently do not have. (I don't even have) a portfolio,” said the 20-year-old, who has since settled for an administrative job.
Another fresh graduate Shaun Tan said he is most concerned about whether wage growth could keep up with inflation.
"I worry whether salaries will kind of rise in the same proportions (as inflation), or whether they would be lagging behind. Then I would have to rethink about what I want to do,” said Mr Tan, who studied social work at Nanyang Polytechnic (NYP).
They are among recent graduates in Singapore who are increasingly anxious about employment prospects amid a competitive job landscape.
The latest annual graduate employment survey conducted by universities and polytechnics in February showed that more remained jobless six months after leaving school last year, compared with 2023.
EMPLOYMENT CHALLENGES
To help those fresh to the job market, the government is studying ways to boost their employability.
Institutes of higher learning are working closely with agencies such as Workforce Singapore and the National Trades Union Congress’ (NTUC) Employment and Employability Institute to step up support, said Minister of State for Trade and Industry Gan Siow Huang.
They are holding more career fairs and upskilling workshops, and getting industry experts to coach jobseekers and share networks.
“We know that given the economic uncertainties, some of our graduates are naturally feeling anxious about job placement,” Ms Gan said during an engagement session with polytechnic graduates on Wednesday (Jul 9).
“For now, the job climate is still rather steady – we know that companies are still hiring, and jobs are still available,” she added.
“We encourage our fresh graduates to stay optimistic, where possible, broaden their job search, and for those who need, do go to a career coach.”
Ms Gan said that while companies may be more cautious about hiring due to ongoing global trade tensions and amid the artificial intelligence boom, she hopes businesses can take a longer-term outlook.
“Consider hiring fresh graduates who have good qualifications and skills, and are eager to work,” she added. “This is actually helpful to companies too, in their leadership renewal as well as development of talent.”
HELP FOR JOBSEEKERS
The Singapore Economic Resilience Taskforce is also looking at ways to help fresh graduates secure work, said Ms Gan.
The task force was set up in April this year by Prime Minister Lawrence Wong and is chaired by Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Trade and Industry Gan Kim Yong.
It aims to help businesses and workers navigate the immediate uncertainties arising from United States’ tariffs and related global developments, and strengthen the nation’s resilience.
Another initiative that could provide a boost for graduates would be the return of the SGUnited Traineeship programme, said MP for Pioneer SMC Patrick Tay, who is also assistant secretary-general of NTUC.
The programme helped graduates during the COVID-19 pandemic, providing traineeship opportunities of up to six months to help them develop industry-relevant skills and paying them a monthly training allowance.
It was introduced in March 2020 and ended in March 2022.
"We've seen how we allowed, facilitated or catalysed employers to not be too cautious with some government subsidy and support to hire these fresh graduates,” said Mr Tay.
He noted that the scheme allowed graduates to land their first jobs and employers to “size up” potential employees and hopefully retain them.
He highlighted the need for speed to market skills – which refers to the efficiency a company brings a product or service to the market – as especially important in an age where AI developments are taking place quickly.
As for NYP graduate Mr Tan, he is also looking at new ways to make himself more employable, adding that he is interested in using the Skills Passport, a service that is part of SkillsFuture.
“(It) lets you see the different courses you've taken in the past and (shows where you are) lacking in your skills, and how that fits in the job that you want in the future. That's something I personally would kind of look into,” he said.