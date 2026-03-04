Sub-tenant sues Hao Mart over early termination of Taste Orchard lease

SINGAPORE: A beauty salon that previously operated at Taste Orchard has filed a lawsuit against master tenant Hao Mart, claiming damages from the premature closure of its outlet.

Belovie, which ran a beauty salon on the third floor of Taste Orchard at 160 Orchard Road, was one of the many sub-tenants given three months to vacate the premises in September last year.

It is seeking unspecified damages for alleged contractual breaches arising from the early termination.

According to its statement of claim seen by CNA, Belovie claims losses including renovation expenses and purchases of furniture or equipment amounting to around S$445,607.70.

Belovie also claims losses arising from cancelled memberships that relied on its continued operations at Taste Orchard, as well as costs incurred from relocating. It has since moved to Citygate Mall at Beach Road.

In its defence, Hao Mart argues that the sublease was always contingent on the continued existence of the master lease.

The supermarket operator has also filed a counterclaim to recover unpaid rent that it said Belovie withheld after being told to vacate the premises.