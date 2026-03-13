Man arrested over series of fires in Sungei Kadut industrial estate
The fires, which occurred on three consecutive days from Tuesday to Thursday, were suspected to have been started intentionally, said the police.
SINGAPORE: A 20-year-old man was arrested on Thursday (Mar 12) for his suspected involvement in three fires in the Sungei Kadut industrial estate, the Singapore Police Force said on Friday.
The fires occurred on three consecutive days from Tuesday to Thursday at 56 Sungei Kadut Drive, 51 Sungei Kadut Street 1 and 8 Sungei Kadut Crescent.
"Preliminary findings showed that all three fires were suspected to have been started intentionally," the police said in a news release, adding that the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) extinguished the fires on Tuesday and Wednesday, while members of the public put out Thursday's blaze before SCDF arrived.
"No injuries were reported in any of the incidents," SPF said.
Officers from the Woodlands Police Division identified the man and arrested him on Thursday. They also seized a lighter and a pair of gloves he allegedly used in connection with the fires as case exhibits.
The man will be charged in court on Saturday with the offence of mischief by fire with intent to cause damage under Section 435 of the Penal Code.
The offence carries a jail term of up to seven years and a fine.
"The police take a serious view of such reckless acts and have zero tolerance against offences that endanger the lives or safety of others. We will not hesitate to take action against those who blatantly disregard the law," said SPF.