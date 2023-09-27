Last supermoon of 2023, Jupiter and Saturn to be visible over Singapore on Sep 29

SINGAPORE: Remember to look up on Friday (Sep 29) evening for the fourth and final supermoon of the year.

Its appearance will coincide with the Mid-Autumn Festival, also known as the Mooncake Festival, which is celebrated on the 15th day of the eighth month of the Chinese lunar calendar.

As the full moon occurs closest to the autumn equinox in the northern hemisphere, it will also be referred to as a Harvest Moon, the Science Centre Observatory said on Monday.

"For several evenings during this period, the gibbous moon rises earlier than in other months. A moon is described as gibbous when the moon is more than half-full, but not quite fully illuminated, when looked at from the Earth's perspective," it added.

"This results in (an) abundance of bright moonlight early in the evening, which traditionally provided greater aid to farmers and crews harvesting their summer crops."

Supermoons occur when the moon's orbit is closer to the Earth, making the moon appear larger and brighter than usual.

The phenomenon has already been seen three times in 2023 – the Buck Moon in July as well as the Sturgeon Moon and the Blue Moon in August were all supermoons.