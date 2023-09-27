Last supermoon of 2023, Jupiter and Saturn to be visible over Singapore on Sep 29

SINGAPORE: Remember to look up on Friday (Sep 29) evening for the fourth and final supermoon of the year.
Its appearance will coincide with the Mid-Autumn Festival, also known as the Mooncake Festival, which is celebrated on the 15th day of the eighth month of the Chinese lunar calendar.
As the full moon occurs closest to the autumn equinox in the northern hemisphere, it will also be referred to as a Harvest Moon, the Science Centre Observatory said on Monday.
"For several evenings during this period, the gibbous moon rises earlier than in other months. A moon is described as gibbous when the moon is more than half-full, but not quite fully illuminated, when looked at from the Earth's perspective," it added.
"This results in (an) abundance of bright moonlight early in the evening, which traditionally provided greater aid to farmers and crews harvesting their summer crops."
Supermoons occur when the moon's orbit is closer to the Earth, making the moon appear larger and brighter than usual.
The phenomenon has already been seen three times in 2023 – the Buck Moon in July as well as the Sturgeon Moon and the Blue Moon in August were all supermoons.
The Science Centre Observatory said that the Harvest Moon will begin rising at 7pm, approximately from the east. It should be at an "appreciable height" from 9pm.
"Like most full moons, it will be easily visible anywhere in Singapore as long as the skies are clear, and viewers have an unobstructed view of it," the observatory said.
"Open public areas like the Marina Barrage, East Coast Park and the Southern Ridges offer an unobstructed and potentially elevated view of the Harvest Moon with panoramic views of the city skyline."
As an added treat, stargazers may also be able to spot Jupiter, Saturn and Mercury while observing the Harvest Moon, according to Space.com.
While 2023 saw four consecutive supermoons, it will be almost a year before another one lights up the planet's skies.
The next supermoon after Friday's, also a Harvest Moon, will not be seen until Sep 18, 2024, data from Time and Date showed.