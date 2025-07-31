Driver in Tampines chain collision that killed 2, including Junior College student, to plead guilty

SINGAPORE: A driver in a chain collision in Tampines that killed two people and injured several others is set to plead guilty on Oct 23.

Muhammad Syafie Ismail, 44, had his guilty plea fixed after a pre-trial conference on Thursday (Jul 31), one of several that took place before this development.

Syafie faces five charges under the Road Traffic Act for an incident in April last year at the junction of Tampines Avenue 1 and Tampines Avenue 4.

His charges include dangerous driving causing death, dangerous driving causing hurt and failing to stop after an accident.

He allegedly drove recklessly along Bedok Reservoir Road towards Tampines Avenue 4 after 7am on Apr 22, 2024.

His abrupt lane change to overtake a car allegedly resulted in a "sideswipe collision", which caused another car to veer left and scrape its tyres against the road kerb.

He then allegedly drove through a red light and collided with three cars, one of which spun and hit a van.

In the aftermath, 17-year-old Temasek Junior College student Afifah Munirah Muhammad Azril died, along with a van passenger: 57-year-old Norzihan Juwahib, an employee of a pest control company.

The van in turn hit a minibus and an 11-year-old boy inside was injured.

According to court records, Syafie is represented by lawyers from Regent Law.

If convicted of dangerous driving causing death, Syafie may be jailed between two and eight years and disqualified from driving all classes of vehicles.

For dangerous driving causing hurt, he could be fined up to S$10,000 (US$7,700), or jailed for up to two years, or both, and disqualified from driving all classes of vehicles.

If convicted of dangerous driving, he could face a fine of up to S$5,000, a jail term of up to 12 months, or both.

The offence of failing to stop after an accident carries a maximum fine of S$1,000, up to three months' jail, or both.

Apart from the criminal case, Syafie is involved in two civil suits for negligence from motor accidents.