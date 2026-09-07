Prosecution seeks up to 13.5 years' jail for driver in Tampines collision that killed 2

SINGAPORE: The prosecution on Monday (Sep 7) sought up to 13-and-a-half years' jail for a driver who ran a red light at high speed and caused a fatal chain collision in Tampines that took two lives.

Both the prosecution and defence are also seeking a lifetime driving ban for Muhammad Syafie Ismail, a 45-year-old Singaporean.

Most of the vehicles involved in the multi-vehicle collision at peak hour on Apr 22, 2024, were driven by parents ferrying their children to school.

The fatalities were a 17-year-old student who was being taken to school by her father and a 57-year-old woman who was in the back of a van.

Syafie had begun speeding when he accelerated to at least 122kmh to overtake a man who overtook him in Bedok, side-swiping the other car.

He swerved in and out of lanes along Bedok Reservoir Road, narrowly missed a motorcyclist and accelerated until he got to the cross junction of Bedok Reservoir Road, Tampines Avenue 1 and Tampines Avenue 4.

The light had been red for at least 26 seconds when Syafie dashed into the junction at a speed of 129kmh to 134kmh although vehicles were travelling across the road in both directions.

He hit three vehicles, which spun and hit a van and a school bus.

Three victims were grievously injured, with some requiring multiple surgeries, while another five victims were injured including two 11-year-old children who required hospitalisation.

Some of the victims developed post-traumatic stress disorder after the collision, and the mother of the 17-year-old girl developed major depressive disorder, finding life meaningless.

Syafie has previous traffic violations, including careless driving in April 2022.

He pleaded guilty to three charges for dangerous driving causing death, causing grievous hurt and causing hurt. Other charges will be considered in sentencing.