Driver in Tampines chain collision admits to running red light at 129kmh, crashing into 3 cars and killing 2

SINGAPORE: A driver in a deadly chain collision in Tampines pleaded guilty on Thursday (Aug 6), admitting to running a red light at a speed of at least 129kmh and barrelling into vehicles crossing a junction, killing a 17-year-old student and a 57-year-old woman.

Several of the vehicles involved in the multi-vehicle collision at peak hour on Apr 22, 2024, were driven by parents ferrying their children to school. Ten people were injured.

On the morning of the fatal collision, Muhammad Syafie Ismail had dropped off a GrabHitch passenger on Tampines Road. When a man taking his teenager to school overtook him, Syafie became angry and accelerated to at least 122kmh to overtake the vehicle dangerously.

In swerving in and out of lanes along Bedok Reservoir Road, he narrowly missed a motorcyclist, side-swiped the vehicle he overtook and kept going, accelerating throughout.

At about 7am, Syafie came to the cross junction of Bedok Reservoir Road, Tampines Avenue 1 and Tampines Avenue 4, where the light had been red for at least 26 seconds.

He dashed straight into the junction at a speed of 129 kmh to 134kmh, even though vehicles with the right of way were travelling across the road in both directions.

Syafie collided with three vehicles, which spun and hit a van and a bus. A 17-year-old student in one of the spinning vehicles was trapped under another vehicle and died from serious injuries that fractured her bones.

Her father had fainted after his vehicle overturned, but when he came to in hospital and heard that his daughter had died, he broke down in tears.

The court imposed gag orders protecting the identities of several of the victims.