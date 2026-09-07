Prosecution seeks up to 13.5 years' jail for driver in Tampines collision that killed 2
Both the prosecution and defence are seeking a lifetime driving ban for Muhammad Syafie Ismail.
SINGAPORE: The prosecution on Monday (Sep 7) sought up to 13-and-a-half years' jail for a driver who ran a red light at high speed and caused a fatal chain collision in Tampines that took two lives.
This is the maximum jail term possible for the charges in this case, after factoring in a 10 per cent discount for the guilty plea.
Both the prosecution and defence are also seeking a lifetime driving ban for Muhammad Syafie Ismail, a 45-year-old Singaporean.
Most of the vehicles involved in the multi-vehicle collision at peak hour on Apr 22, 2024, were driven by parents ferrying their children to school.
The fatalities were a 17-year-old student who was being taken to school by her father and a 57-year-old woman who was in the back of a van.
Syafie had begun speeding when he accelerated to at least 122kmh to overtake a man who overtook him in Bedok, side-swiping the other car.
He swerved in and out of lanes along Bedok Reservoir Road, narrowly missed a motorcyclist and accelerated until he got to the cross junction of Bedok Reservoir Road, Tampines Avenue 1 and Tampines Avenue 4.
The light had been red for at least 26 seconds when Syafie dashed into the junction at a speed of 129kmh to 134kmh although vehicles were travelling across the road in both directions.
He hit three vehicles, which spun and hit a van and a school bus.
Three victims were grievously injured, with some requiring multiple surgeries, while another five victims were injured including two 11-year-old children who required hospitalisation.
Some of the victims developed post-traumatic stress disorder after the collision, and the mother of the 17-year-old girl developed major depressive disorder, finding life meaningless.
Syafie has previous traffic violations, including careless driving in April 2022.
He pleaded guilty to three charges for dangerous driving causing death, causing grievous hurt and causing hurt. Other charges will be considered in sentencing.
Deputy Public Prosecutor Niranjan Ranjakunalan sought a jail term of 12 years and nine months to 13-and-a-half years, pointing to the loss of two lives, the number of injured and the property damage caused.
He came to this figure after factoring in a 15 to 10 per cent plead-guilty discount to a figure of 15 years, which is the maximum jail term after adding up the three proceeded charges.
He said repairs to the lamp post and green railing cost about S$1,317. The "severe damage" caused to five vehicles has not been quantified as the victims are separately pursuing insurance claims against Syafie, said the prosecutor.
He sought to have three sentences run consecutively and to only accord a 10 to 15 per cent plead-guilty discount instead of 30 per cent, saying the public interest demands a smaller discount.
The prosecutor pointed to the suffering of the victims. The father of the 17-year-old girl wrote that he felt "in shock from the whole event" and blamed himself.
"I kept asking if there is any other way this might not (have) happened. I blame myself every day," he wrote in his victim impact statement.
"The (loss of my) daughter (has) a very big impact on me and my whole family," he wrote.
"Even though the physical damage to myself is a lot, nothing is compared to my emotional pain and my mental pain."
He said his wife suffered more than him and is "emotionless" and like a zombie. He said he could not drive after the incident because of the trauma.
MITIGATION
Defence lawyer Kalaithasan Karuppaya sought between seven-and-a-half and eight years' jail, with a lifetime driving ban. He asked for only two sentences to run consecutively and for the 30 per cent guilty-plea discount to be accorded, saying the sentence sought by the prosecution was crushing.
Mr Kalaithasan said in his mitigation plea that the accident was an "unusual and exceptional one" arising from circumstances and a sequence of events that were both "extraordinary and unforeseen".
Nevertheless, Syafie accepts that it arose from his lapse in judgment and failure to exercise diligence and care, said Mr Kalaithasan.
He said Syafie could not reasonably have foreseen that "his decision to speed and proceed through a red light would result in such a devastating chain reaction of collisions, causing loss of life, suffering and profound grief to the victims and their loved ones".
Mr Kalaithasan said "this is a scar that will remain with him for the rest of his life".
He said Syafie did his best to assist in investigations, cooperating with the police as he was "ridden with guilt".
He works in the technology manufacturing industry and supports his parents and children on top of paying monthly maintenance to his ex-wife, said Mr Kalaithasan.
He previously served MUIS as a "dedicated Quranic teacher" since being qualified in 2019, but was suspended from teaching in late 2024 due to this court case, said the lawyer.
Syafie wrote a letter to the victims and their family members saying he was deeply sorry for the pain, grief and loss the "tragedy has brought upon" them.
He sought forgiveness and expressed remorse, saying the tragedy had changed his life forever and that he was committed to "carrying the lessons of this tragedy" with him for the rest of his life and to live with greater care, responsibility and respect for the safety of others.
Principal District Judge Toh Han Li said he would need some time and adjourned sentencing to October.
For dangerous driving causing death, Syafie could be jailed for between two and eight years and banned from driving for up to 10 years.
For dangerous driving causing grievous hurt, he could be jailed between one year and five years and banned from driving for up to eight years.
For dangerous driving causing hurt, he could be jailed for up to two years, fined up to S$10,000, or both.