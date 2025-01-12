PSP wants to fight a ‘very clean fight’, expects members to conduct themselves well: Tan Cheng Bock

The Progress Singapore Party (PSP) wants to fight a “very clean fight” ahead of the General Election, chairman Tan Cheng Bock said on Sunday (Jan 12).

SINGAPORE:

Speaking to journalists after a walkabout at Keat Hong Food Centre & Market on Sunday morning, he added: “I would expect all my people here to conduct themselves well, because that’s what Singaporeans, from young, we’ve been taught to have fairness.”

He was responding to questions about a video released by a People’s Action Party (PAP) volunteer on Thursday that alleged a PSP volunteer had slapped him during a walkabout in Bukit Gombak.