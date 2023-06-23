Worker killed in Tanjong Pagar structure collapse was walking along path outside worksite

SINGAPORE: A worker who was killed when a concrete wall at a Tanjong Pagar worksite collapsed on Jun 15 was walking along a path outside the worksite, the Workplace Safety and Health (WSH) Council said on Friday (Jun 23).
"On Jun 15, 2023, a wall segment at the second storey of a building under demolition collapsed," the WSH Council said in an alert.
"A worker who was walking along the pedestrian walkway beside the worksite hoarding was pinned by the collapsed structure. He was extricated from the rubble and pronounced dead at the scene."
The worker, 20-year-old Vinoth Kumar, was reported missing at about 2pm on the day of the collapse at the site where the Fuji Xerox Towers building was being demolished.
The Indian national was found pinned under a collapsed reinforced concrete structure at about 6pm. However, he had no pulse and was not breathing.
His body was recovered after a nearly four-hour-long effort to free him from the rubble.
PRECAUTIONS COMPANIES SHOULD TAKE
In its alert, the WSH Council advised companies on the precautions they should take while carrying out demolition works.
"Demolition works are high-risk construction activities. A demolition method statement must be prepared by a professional engineer," it said.
"The method statement must ensure that before and during the demolition of any structure, the stability of the walls, ceilings, slabs, beams and all other structures adjacent to the structure to be demolished is determined, taking into account the different designs and internal elements of each portion of the structure."
The council also listed six measures that companies can implement to prevent collapses like the one seen in Tanjong Pagar.
Firstly, they should conduct a detailed pre-demolition survey to assess the structural stability of the building and its surroundings before any demolition work begins and install additional supports to prevent any structure or component from becoming unstable during demolition.
Secondly, they should establish a demolition plan detailing the demolition sequence and approach, and consider the structural supports and condition of the building to be demolished.
All workers should also be informed of the method statement and safe sequence of work.
Thirdly, they should put a permit-to-work system in place to ensure that all safe working conditions are met.
Fourth, they should adopt a top-down wall-hacking approach to reduce the possibility of any large wall segment collapsing, and carry out the work in a safe and controlled manner that does not compromise the integrity of the remaining structure.
"Activity-based risk assessments must be carried out and relevant risk controls and safe work procedures must be implemented," the WSH Council said.
Fifth, they should supervise demolition work activities to ensure that they are carried out according to the method statement safely.
"Supervisors should also monitor the site frequently for possible unsafe conditions and/or safety lapses," the council said.
Finally, they should consider sending their demolition contractors, consultant representatives and supervisory staff to the demolition safety course conducted by the Singapore Contractors Association Limited, the council added.