Worker killed in Tanjong Pagar structure collapse was walking along path outside worksite

PRECAUTIONS COMPANIES SHOULD TAKE

In its alert, the WSH Council advised companies on the precautions they should take while carrying out demolition works.

"Demolition works are high-risk construction activities. A demolition method statement must be prepared by a professional engineer," it said.

"The method statement must ensure that before and during the demolition of any structure, the stability of the walls, ceilings, slabs, beams and all other structures adjacent to the structure to be demolished is determined, taking into account the different designs and internal elements of each portion of the structure."

The council also listed six measures that companies can implement to prevent collapses like the one seen in Tanjong Pagar.

Firstly, they should conduct a detailed pre-demolition survey to assess the structural stability of the building and its surroundings before any demolition work begins and install additional supports to prevent any structure or component from becoming unstable during demolition.

Secondly, they should establish a demolition plan detailing the demolition sequence and approach, and consider the structural supports and condition of the building to be demolished.

All workers should also be informed of the method statement and safe sequence of work.

Thirdly, they should put a permit-to-work system in place to ensure that all safe working conditions are met.