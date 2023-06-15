Tanjong Pagar building structure collapse: Reinforced concrete wall fell onto the street during demolition

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said it was alerted at 2pm to the incident at Bernam Street, where Fuji Xerox Towers is being demolished to make way for redevelopment works.

It deployed 11 emergency vehicles and about 70 officers, including members from the elite Disaster Assistance and Rescue Team (DART). Two search dogs were also involved in the effort to locate the missing worker.

The site where Fuji Xerox Towers once stood is slated to be redeveloped as Newport Residences, a 246-unit freehold condominium by City Developments Limited (CDL).

REMAINING BUILDING "STABLE"

MOM and BCA said a professional engineer has assessed that the remaining building is "stable" with no "structural concerns".

BCA has instructed the project parties to stop all construction activities, and will revoke the permit for all works while investigations are ongoing.