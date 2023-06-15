Logo
Singapore

Worker missing after building structure collapses at Tanjong Pagar work site
SCDF's search operations for the missing worker are underway, after part of the Fuji Xerox Towers building collapsed during demolition works.

SCDF officers examine rubble at the site of the collapsed structure at 1 Bernam Street in Tanjong Pagar on Jun 15, 2023. (Photo: CNA/Syamil Sapari)

Firdaus Hamzah
Vanessa Lim
Vanessa Lim & Firdaus Hamzah
15 Jun 2023 04:21PM (Updated: 15 Jun 2023 09:05PM)
SINGAPORE: A worker has been reported missing after a building structure collapsed at a Tanjong Pagar work site on Thursday (Jun 15).

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) was alerted to the incident at about 2pm at 1 Bernam Street, where the Fuji Xerox Towers building was being demolished.

Search operations for the missing worker are underway, with officers deployed from the elite Disaster Assistance and Rescue Team (DART), the 1st SCDF Division and the Marina Bay Fire Station.

"Two SCDF search canines have also been deployed to assist in the search in an area of about 20 metres by 10 metres," the authority added.

SCDF told CNA that a total of 11 emergency vehicles and about 70 officers were deployed. 

Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) officers were called to 1 Bernam Street in Tanjong Pagar after a structure collapsed on Jun 15, 2023. (Images: CNA reader, Facebook/SCDF)
View of the collapsed structure at 1 Bernam Street in Tanjong Pagar on Jun 15, 2023. (Photo: Facebook/Complaint Singapore Unrestricted)
SCDF officers at the site of the collapsed building structure at 1 Bernam Street in Tanjong Pagar on Jun 15, 2023. (Photo: CNA/Syamil Sapari)
An ambulance and SCDF vehicles are seen at the site of the collapsed building structure at 1 Bernam Street in Tanjong Pagar on Jun 15, 2023. (Photo: CNA/Syamil Sapari)
View of the collapsed building structure at 1 Bernam Street in Tanjong Pagar on Jun 15, 2023. (Photo: CNA/Syamil Sapari)
Construction workers at the site of the collapsed building structure at 1 Bernam Street in Tanjong Pagar on Jun 15, 2023. (Photo: CNA/Syamil Sapari)
SCDF rescue vehicles parked at the collapse site at Bernam Street in Tanjong Pagar on Jun 15, 2023. (Photo: CNA/Syamil Sapari)

"We are deploying heavy machinery at (the) site to be utilised in the cutting and lifting operations," Colonel Firoz Ramjan, commander of the 1st SCDF Division, told reporters at the scene.

"Apart from the missing worker, our rescuers will also carefully comb the entire area to ensure no one else is left trapped," said Colonel Firoz, who is also the incident commander for the operation.

SCDF officers examine rubble at the site of the collapsed structure at 1 Bernam Street in Tanjong Pagar on Jun 15, 2023. (Photo: CNA/Syamil Sapari)
View of the collapsed building structure at 1 Bernam Street in Tanjong Pagar on Jun 15, 2023. (Photo: CNA/Syamil Sapari)
Welding work being done at the site of the collapsed building structure at 1 Bernam Street in Tanjong Pagar on Jun 15, 2023. (Photo: CNA/Syamil Sapari)
Welding work being done at the site of the collapsed building structure at 1 Bernam Street in Tanjong Pagar on Jun 15, 2023. (Photo: CNA/Syamil Sapari)
SCDF officers at the site of the collapsed building structure at 1 Bernam Street in Tanjong Pagar on Jun 15, 2023. (Photo: CNA/Syamil Sapari)

"VERY SHOCKING"

An employee at Napolizz Pizza, located across the affected site, said she saw police running towards the scene of the incident.

“Then we saw people started to walk (that way) and that’s when we went out and saw that the building had collapsed,” said the 29-year-old, who only wanted to be known as Ms Avinisha.

Mr Chen Xiao Wei, who works across the road at Anson House, said he felt a “vibration” at about 2pm but did not hear anything.

“It was not so strong but can feel something. Then my colleague told me that the building collapsed,” said the 50-year-old, who works on the 12th floor.

Mr Kartik Vaidya, who also works at Anson House, said he was extremely concerned about the safety of workers when he first learnt of the collapse.

“This building has been undergoing demolition works for a few months now and so every week, when I come down, I see the levels coming down,” he said.

“To see that it has collapsed was very shocking.”

SCDF's Disaster Assistance and Rescue Team (DART) at 1 Bernam Street in Tanjong Pagar on Jun 15, 2023. (Photo: Facebook/Singapore Civil Defence Force)
An SCDF officer at 1 Bernam Street in Tanjong Pagar on Jun 15, 2023. (Photo: Facebook/Singapore Civil Defence Force)

A video sent to CNA showed a collapsed structure, with debris falling out of the construction hoarding and onto the pavement outside the work site.

Multiple SCDF and police vehicles were seen, while a road was cordoned off.

The site where Fuji Xerox Towers once stood is slated to be redeveloped as Newport Residences, a 246-unit freehold condominium by City Developments Limited (CDL).

CNA has contacted Aik Sun Demolition and Engineering, the Building and Construction Authority, the Ministry of Manpower and CDL for more information.

SCDF's Mass Decontamination Vehicle (MDV) at 1 Bernam Street in Tanjong Pagar on Jun 15, 2023. (Photo: Facebook/Complaint Singapore Unrestricted)
SCDF officers at the site of the collapsed building structure at 1 Bernam Street in Tanjong Pagar on Jun 15, 2023. (Photo: CNA/Syamil Sapari)
SCDF officers at the site of the collapsed building structure at 1 Bernam Street in Tanjong Pagar on Jun 15, 2023. (Photo: CNA/Syamil Sapari)
SCDF officers at the site of the collapsed building structure at 1 Bernam Street in Tanjong Pagar on Jun 15, 2023. (Photo: CNA/Syamil Sapari)
Welding work being done at the site of the collapsed building structure at 1 Bernam Street in Tanjong Pagar on Jun 15, 2023. (Photo: CNA/Syamil Sapari)
SCDF officers at the site of the collapsed building structure at 1 Bernam Street in Tanjong Pagar on Jun 15, 2023. (Photo: CNA/Syamil Sapari)
