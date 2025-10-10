Tan Tock Seng Hospital partners NTU to bring traditional Chinese medicine into inpatient care

SINGAPORE: After suffering a stroke in July, Mr Tan Kay Chuan is now on the road to recovery at Tan Tock Seng Hospital (TTSH) – with the help of a different kind of treatment.

The 60-year-old is receiving acupuncture twice a week as part of his rehabilitation.

Such traditional Chinese medicine (TCM) practices could soon be part of mainstream inpatient treatment in Singapore, under a new initiative that aims to bring Eastern and Western medical practices closer together in the country’s national healthcare system.

On Thursday (Oct 9), TTSH inked a partnership with Nanyang Technological University (NTU) to explore how TCM can complement Western medicine in pain management, rehabilitation and palliative care.

The hospital offers a range of TCM treatments such as acupuncture and cupping.

It is now looking to better integrate these practices with Western medicine, so they become part of a more holistic patient care plan.

To that end, TTSH’s healthcare cluster, NHG Health, has submitted this integrative medicine model as a proposal to the Ministry of Health’s regulator sandbox.

The ministry has been testing and evaluating 18 evidence-based TCM treatments in public hospitals since January this year as part of the TCM Integrative Sandbox Initiative. These treatments include acupuncture for migraines, post-stroke rehabilitation and cancer-related care.