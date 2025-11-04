MOE takes holistic approach to teacher well-being; total work hours stable over the years: Desmond Lee

In his response, Mr Lee highlighted various measures that have been introduced to manage teachers’ workload and support their well-being, including technology and artificial intelligence innovation, system-level adjustments and well-being support.

Touching on staffing support, the minister noted that each school has about 85 teachers. Each school also has allied educators who counsel students or work with those with special education needs.

All schools have a dedicated administrative team that oversees general administrative matters, procurement, financial operations and logistics support, he added.

The number of allied educators across all schools has doubled from 800 to 1,600 and the number of administrative staff in each school has increased from six to about nine in the last 10 years, said Mr Lee.

Noting that schools can also procure manpower services and vendors for other purposes, MOE will continue to review the number of non-teaching staff needed in schools to effectively support teachers and students.

All schools also provide protected vacation time during the school holidays, said Mr Lee. Across the four blocks of school holidays, teachers get six to seven weeks of protected time and can take their vacation leave beyond these periods if they do not have any work in school.

Refreshed guidelines introduced at the end of 2024 also now clearly state that teachers do not need to give their personal mobile phone numbers to parents and students to “minimise the blurring of lines between work and personal time”, he added.

Teachers are allowed to report later at the start of the school day or leave earlier before the school day ends if they have no lessons or duties, said Mr Lee.

Adding that MOE has provided guidelines on flexible work arrangements since 2022, he noted that teachers can also work from home on days that they have no classes or duties that need them to be in school.

“Teachers who are unable to take on the full workload can apply for part-time working arrangements.”

The mean annual resignation rates of teachers in Singapore have remained stable at about 2 per cent to 3 per cent over the past few decades, said Mr Lee.

The survey also found that many teachers in Singapore feel valued by society and see teaching as an attractive career choice, he added.

“Based on the results from MOE’s staff engagement survey last year, teachers' perceptions of work-life balance support were comparable to those across the wider public service.”