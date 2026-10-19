3,000 year-long internships to be offered to tertiary students as AI reshapes entry-level jobs

SINGAPORE: About 3,000 year-long internships will be offered to tertiary students over the next three years to help them gain work experience and transition into employment as artificial intelligence (AI) reshapes entry-level jobs in the technology sector.

The internships are part of Bridge2Tech, a set of expanded initiatives under the Infocomm Media Development Authority's (IMDA) TIP Alliance+, which now includes students from autonomous universities.

The year-long internships have been offered to eligible Information and Digital Technologies students from the Institute of Technical Education and polytechnics since 2022.

Announcing the initiative at the Singapore Computer Society's TechConnect event on Monday (Oct 19), Senior Minister of State for Digital Development and Information Tan Kiat How said new pathways between education and employment were needed as AI changes how young professionals gain experience.

Employers are also increasingly seeking new hires who can contribute from the outset, he noted.

The 10- to 12-month internships will be integrated into students' curricula and jointly designed by educational institutions and employers, with IMDA providing funding support to encourage more companies to participate.

They will allow students to work on substantial projects, learn from experienced colleagues and develop professional judgment through real-world experience, IMDA said in a press release on Monday.

Mr Tan acknowledged concerns among fresh graduates about their employment prospects as AI increasingly replaces or assists with some tasks junior professionals used to do.

“These concerns are real. We should not dismiss them or offer easy reassurance,” he said.